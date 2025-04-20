Kurds and Israelis must line up to tackle Ankara

Seth Frantzman is well recognized among the Kurdish intelligentsia and in political circles. Journalist and security analyst, he spent a lot of time alongside the Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria. In his latest play published in The Jerusalem postHe underlined the Turkish threat perceived against Israel in Syria, in particular in the context of the regional planned American retirement.

A worrying problem, not limited to Syria but which extends in the region in the broad sense, is the growing political ambition of Turkey to become the dominant power of the eastern Mediterranean. An occasional observer could attribute this ambition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but those who know the political doctrine of Ankara know that it is deeply rooted and widely shared.

With the exception of the non -interventionist doctrine now dependent on Mustafa Kemal, founder of modern Turkey, almost all the sides of the political spectrum in Ankara – lay and Islamist – believe that it is the geopolitical destiny of Turkey to be the “game manufacturer” of the east Mediterranean. This vision extends from the Adriatic coasts to Bosnia and Albania to Somalia, inspired by Ottoman and Oriental Roman Empires (Byzantines).

Whether it is a realistic ambition is a separate discussion. The fact remains: there is an almost universal consensus in Türkiye concerning this “divine role” attributed to the Turkish nation. The first step agreed in achieving this objective is the absorption of Kurdish regions in Syria and Iraq, followed by strategic progress in Mosul, Aleppo and Damascus.

Damascus, in particular, is considered a crucial step, not only offering symbolic capital but strategic access to the Syrian Mediterranean coast and a way to Lebanon.

The acting president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, attends an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace, in Damascus, Syria on March 10, 2025. (Credit: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi / Photo file)

The problem is not the ambition itself, but the fact that it is already implemented. Since the 1990s, Turkey has established more than 40 military outposts in the Kurdish regions of northern Iraq. These positions are not temporary; Nothing indicates that Ankara plans to withdraw.

As Frantzman rightly mentioned it, Turkish forces have invaded and now control parts in the North and West Syria, administering them with an almost complete autonomy of Damascus. Turkish governors oversee these territories, Turkish postal services operate in them and the Turkish LIRA is used as money.

Without the preventive posture of Israel and limited strikes, Turkey would probably have established a military base near the ancient Roman city of Palmyra, equipped with Russian S-400 air defense systems. As a reminder, the S-400 was designed to neutralize F-35 fighter planes. There is only one country in the region which currently operates the F -35 – Israel – and only one, the United States, capable of deploying them.

It is important to recognize that, on the current geopolitical map, Turkey sees two main obstacles to its expansionist ambitions: the Kurds – which physically hold the territory between Damascus, Aleppo and Mossoul – and Israel, a vigilatation of regional power on its safety and in a balance of the Middle East which guarantees its long -term survival.

Frantzman captures this point when he discusses “American influence and how it has helped create a counterweight to the influence of anti-Israeli actors”. Today, the main anti-Israeli actor in the Middle East is not Iran but Turkey. While continuing, “the question is now what comes and how the United States will manage its redeployment of forces”.

The Kurds certainly do not want to see an American withdrawal from Syria. Such a decision would immediately trigger deeper Turkish incursions, resulting in occupation and inevitably ethnic cleaning campaigns against the Kurdish population. However, Kurds have a very limited influence on American strategic decisions.

What is more worrying is that Israel also seems to have little confidence in the current will of the American administration to leave even a symbolic presence of troops in Syria to dissuade the Turkish aggression.

What options remain for Israel?

The Kurds present themselves as the most natural ally for Israel in this changing landscape. They are politically aligned, militarily capable and strategically located. The Kurdish communities are sympathetic to the security needs of Israel, recognize common threats to which they are confronted and appreciate any support, military or political, which Israel could extend in return.

Above all, they are the indigenous population of land which block Turkish access to the regions which, if they were occupied, would present a direct and existential threat to Israeli security.

The United States can indeed withdraw its troops from Syria. But by working alongside the Kurds, Israel always has the opportunity to form a new deterrence and block the Turkish agenda to dominate the eastern Mediterranean.

The author, born in Iskenderun and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a writer on international politics, the Middle East and Kurdistan. He is vice-president of the Canadian Kurdistania Confederation and welcomes Rojeva Kurdistan and increasing podcasts. On X / Twitter @mhusen.