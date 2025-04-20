



After Trump was elected, I wrote an article describing what I thought was the best of cases for his second term. I clearly indicated that I did not think that this scenario was very likely, but it was at least plausible.

Unfortunately, this has not been passed this way. In fact, in some respects, Trump 2.0 proved not only worse than his first mandate, but worse than almost anyone expected during his campaign. The prices he has already announced, for example, have been much higher than the (already substantial) figures that he has promised as a candidate and more focused on Mexico and Canada. The political uncertainty created by its booming price ads, and by the divisions of its administration, have also exceeded the level of incompetence that most of its detractors could predict.

Now is the time to talk about the worst scenarios.

When we think of the worst case for the economy of Trumps, we should not simply think of the worst possible effects of its current policies; We must think about the amount of damage it could do plausible with additional bad movements. We have to skate where the proverbial washer heads.

Make no mistake the Trumps prices are already very bad and will cause crushing of deindustrialisation, a macroeconomic slowdown and perhaps higher inflation. They can even cause a continuous capital leak, which would increase American loan costs, would harm even more to the economy and make national debt less sustainable. Were already on the path of certain poor economic results, and it is not clear how bad they will be, even if we do not make big additional mistakes.

But it is a very big if. In my article on Capital Flight, I described two nightmare scenarios for the end of the Trumpian economy: a sovereign defect and spiral inflation. Let me quote my own message a bit:

I suspect that Trump will do something more like what he was doing as a businessman when his debt went wrong for cheap bailout, and if we do not emerge, declare bankruptcy

If foreigners go to outings, there is only one entity with the ability to bail out the US government, and it is the Fed. If the Fed has printed a pile of money would bring the long -term interest rates that Trump could try to put pressure on the Fed to do this, but there is a big problem with this strategy: inflation if Trump was to try to print Moneyit probably cause more capital to flee the country, which requires even more funding printing of the Fed to push the yields. It is difficult to see how it would not have caused a spiral inflation.

The other thing that Trump could do is declare bankruptcy, that is to say, have the American defect on his sovereign debt.[Interest] costs [on the national debt] Are already soaring, so additional increases due to Flight capital could lead Trump and his people to conclude that there is no way that the United States can ever repay his debt.

Only a few days after writing this post, he already looks like Trump could be even worse than what I had planned. I suggested that Trump could replace the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, when the term Powells is finished next year. Instead, Trump suddenly started talking about Powell dismissal immediately. Bloomberg reports:

Donald Trump is studying if he was able to dismiss the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, his superior economist declared on Friday, one day after the president publicly criticized the head of the central bank for not having moved quickly enough to reduce interest rates, Hassett suggested that the Fed under Powell, which was appointed by Trump during his first mandate, had played politically.

Trump wants to get rid of Powell because Trump wants to reduce interest rates, and Powell refuses to do so. Heres Bloomberg again:

President Donald Trump said that he could force the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, reprimands the idea that the American central bank is independent and evacuated the frustration that monetary decision -makers had not recently reduced interest rates if I ask him, hell came out of there, Trump told journalists in the Oval office on Thursday when he was asked for a previous social media.

Powell said in a speech by the Chicago Economic Club on Wednesday that the Fed had to ensure that prices did not trigger a more persistent increase in inflation, and said the Central Bank would expect greater clarity before considering the adjustments in our political position.

These remarks have smothered the hopes for the moment that the Fed would jump with a rate drop which could help to stem a stock bust of several weeks triggered by the deployment of the Trumps price.

The dismissal of Powell in order to appoint a more flexible Fed president who will lower interest rates at the demand of presidents would mean the end of the central bank independence in the United States. This would be in accordance with Trumps' strategy to try to dominate, degrade and master any institution in America which does not bow in its will.

But it would also be extraordinarily dangerous for the economy. For what? Because the independence of the central bank is one of the key institutions that America and other rich nations have created in order to prevent the type of catastrophic economic collapse which tend to endure developing countries in places like Latin America.

As I wrote in my previous article, there are essentially two economic scenarios really nightmarish here: 1) hyperinflation and 2) sovereign debt by default. They do not exclude each other, of course, you can have both, one can lead to the other and vice versa, and the economic pressures which lead to the two are often similar.

It is important to understand the chain of events that could lead to the end of federal independence in combination with Trumps' prices to hyperinflation and / or a sovereign defect. Too often, commentators are sort of their hands and tell us that if we play with the Fed and the dollar and the other pillars of the American financial system, we could obtain these nightmare results. Commentators are not mistaken. But it is not too difficult to understand why these things could happen if Trump continues to push in the direction he was pushing.

Until now, I still consider these extreme scenarios as quite improbable, since everyone in the United States should lose catastrophically if one or the other should occur. But they seem a little less unlikely than they were a week ago when I wrote my article on Capital Flight. And they are probably less improbable than the best pink scenario that I wrote when Trump was elected for the first time.

So let's go through the two worst results, and think about how and why Trump could bring everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/worst-case-scenarios-and-endgames The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos