



Wang Wenbin, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Cambodia, is expressed during a press conference on the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Cambodia, at the Embassy, ​​on April 19, 2025. (Supplied in China daily) Phnom Penh – China and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to work in close collaboration to defend security and justice on the international scene. The commitment was highlighted by He Wang Wenbin, an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Cambodia, during a press conference on the fruitful results of the two-day state visit to the Chinese president, he Xi-Jinping in Cambodia, held at the Embassure here this morning, adding that the non-assay is unacceptable for the Chinese people. As for Cambodia, the president of the Samdech Techo Hun Sen Sen Senate also said that Cambodia and China will be held together to deal with all forms of global challenges. Read also: Wang: the tour of President XI promotes the good intention of Southeast Asia The two parties have jointly protected international security and justice, said Wang Wenbin. They reaffirmed their commitment to jointly maintaining the international system with the United Nations to its heart, to defend international order according to international law and to protect the fundamental standards of international relations guided by the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Wang Wenbin, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Cambodia, is expressed during a press conference on the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Cambodia, at the Embassy, ​​on April 19, 2025. (Supplied in China daily) The two nations jointly opposed unilateralism and to all forms of protectionism in trade and worked together to become a force of peace and stability in the current era of complex and unprecedented world changes, he stressed. Find out more: XI returns to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia He also stressed that the achievements made during President Xi Jinpings visit China's status as a strongest and most reliable development partner. He added that the lasting friendship between the two countries remains unshakable. Find out more: China, Cambodia organizes a cultural exchange event to stimulate bilateral links For the future, he Wang Wenbin expressed his Chinese commitment to deepen cooperation with Cambodia, based on the progress made during the visit of President XIS. He stressed that the two countries will continue to strengthen their traditional friendship, to promote the construction of a shared future community, to contribute to the construction of a community of the common future in their neighboring countries and a common future for humanity for the benefit of their peoples.

