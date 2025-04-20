Teenagers journalists at the forefront of the fight between Donald Trump and Harvard





Two weeks ago, Harvard Saketh Sundar and Avani Rai student journalists were sitting in the editorial hall complaining of not having enough stories to write.

Now, 19 -year -old children work in overtime for the student newspaper The Harvard Crimson to cover the growing struggle between the oldest and richest institution in America and the most powerful man in the world.

“It was a wild ride,” said Avani.

“Over the past two weeks, everything has turned over on his head.

“I do not think that one of us predicted how speed and how the impact of the Trump administration would have on the finances of our university.”

Avani Rai and Saketh Sundar, both 19, make overtime for the student newspapers The Harvard Crimson to cover the current tensions between University and Donald Trump. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

The couple was at the forefront of the repercussions by the American President Donald Trump of a freezing on US $ 2.2 billion ($ 3.45 billion) in federal funding in Harvard.

Trump administrations strike Harvard with a final freezing freezing freezing

The financing freezing comes after the institution said it would make requests from the Trump administration to change hiring, admission and other policies.

This expensive decision was made after the federal government sent the institution a list of requests last week, ordering it to reform its job, admission and teaching practices.

The requests arise from the fact that the White House characterizes as a repression of anti -Semitism on university campuses.

The president of Harvard rejected the letter as exaggerated and said that she had already made in -depth changes to treat anti -Semitism.

“The university will not renounce its independence or will give up its constitutional rights,” Alan Garber wrote to the University community.

Some other requests included a facial mask ban, the cancellation of diversity programs and the increase in police services on campus.

Harvard law teachers are pursuing “authoritarian” attacks

Since Harvard challenged the President's requests, his anger has increased.

Trump threatened to remove the university's tax exemption, generally granted to charitable organizations, religious organizations and colleges, and threatened to prohibit him from registering international students.

The United States government is threatening to ban Harvard from registering foreign students after refusing to bow to the requests for the administration of President Donald Trump. (Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein)

The secretary of the Department of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, accused the school of having an “anti-American pro-Hamas” ideology.

The Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors filed a complaint against the Trump administration, arguing that its requests for violation of the rights of freedom of expression and are unconstitutional.

“If you look at the letter of request he has really sent to my university, these bullets have so many things that are requests that have nothing to do with anti -Semitism,” said Harvard law professor Andrew Crespo.

“He wants to appoint a federal supervisor at Harvard University to audit all our courses, to audit all our departments to see if they respond to his definition of ideological balance.

“In other words, he wants to see what we teach, and he wants to change what we teach, he wants to make sure that we only ask questions he wants to ask and give the answers he wants to give.”

“It is not a question of anti -Semitism, it is a question of authoritarianism.”

This put university at the forefront of a broader political battle between the United States government and the country's higher education establishments.

The demonstrators called for Harvard management to resist interference from the Trump administration. (Reuters: Nicholas Pfosi)

The Columbia University in New York was one of the first to be targeted by the administration, which threatened to strip $ 400 million in funding.

He conceded several requests, including the overhaul of protest and security policies and the Department of Studies of the Middle East of the University.

Princeton, Cornell, Brown are among some of the historic universities that have also made threatened or suspended funding.

In total, 60 universities are examined by the administration.

“We have seen this game manual take place over and over again throughout the world and through history when people come to power and want to maintain this power contrary to the standards of a constitutional democracy, they attack the institutions which are central parts of civil society,” said Professor Crespo.

“Why do they attack universities? Because universities thrive and exist for the open exchange and the debate of ideas.”

Professors of Harvard University filed a complaint against the Trump administration, saying that his requests have violated freedom of expression and are unconstitutional. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

Militant students targeted by the US government

The administration also accuses several groups of students to engage in anti -Semitic activities and calls on the university of ceasing to support them.

Corinne Shanahan is the co -president of the National Lawyers Guild who is appointed in the letter.

She refutes the accusations of the administration of the association which she directs.

“It is an organization across the country that cares about the programs of the left law and defends the rights of the demonstrators,” said the 30 -year -old.

“It is not a surprise that Trump has aimed at us.”

The third-year law student was arrested last year in a neighboring university for participating in a pro-Palestinian camp demonstration.

The Harvard student, Corinne Shanne, was arrested last year in a neighboring university for participating in a pro-Palestinian camp demonstration. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

Protesters have also become a target of the federal government.

Immigrants who have already expressed vocally political opinions or who participated in the activism of the university campus have been arrested and detained.

In March, the former student of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, was arrested outside his home and expulsion.

While studying, he was a leading student figure in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus and led negotiations with the university and groups of students.

Although he was born in Syria, he is married to an American and became a permanent resident last year.

In the Massachusetts, just kilometers from Harvard, the National Rumeysa Ztrk Turkish was arrested by federal officers.

The 30-year-old man was registered at TUFTS University and co-wrote an opinion play last year criticizing his university's response to the requirements of students TUFT “recognizes the Palestinian genocide”.

As an American citizen, Ms. Shanahan says that she is not worried about her but that she is concerned about the increased risk for international students.

“I am worried about people who will face serious consequences and people whose names you will never know,” she said.

“This is why I went to school; this is the kind of work to fight against the oppression of marginalized people.”

Shanahan said that even if she was happy that Harvard had challenged government, she was essential as to Harvard's repression against demonstrators in the past two years, who has included the suspension of students access to university resources.

Mia Stone-Molloy was temporarily suspended from access to the Library of Law Schools after participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

Mia Stone-Molloy is Jewish and a first year student in law who had been temporarily suspended by accessing the Library of the Faculty of Law after participating in pro-Palestinian gatherings on the campus.

“I felt much more victim as a Palestinian activist against as a Jewish student.”

Funding freezing having an immediate impact

Inside the editorial hall Crimson, Saketh and Avani hit phones and broke stories about the funding of funding.

Their stories were cited by the New York Times and CNN.

The Harvard Crimson broke stories about the Impacts of Funding Gel and its stories were cited in the New York Times and CNN. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

“We immediately started handing out to university researchers at the school of medicine, at the school of public health by trying to see what the impacts would be on the ground,” said Saketh.

Benjamin Daniels is a first -year doctoral student who studies public health and says that he was directly affected by the break.

“We had a program where we were working to improve care for hepatitis and general medical care in Vietnam, we lost a large part of the subsidy that was funding this,” he said.

“It is insulting, I mean that I cannot say that people who remove money have ever saved a life in their lives.”

Benjamin Daniels, a first -year doctoral student, says that he was directly affected by the financing freezing. (ABC News: Bradley McLennan)

Professor Crespo affirms that requests continue to increase within the framework of a tactic that the president uses to force the institutions to “bend to his will and bring them to kiss the ring”.

“These attacks are extreme. They are serious. They are dangerous for the institution and they are illegal.”

He hopes that the filing of this trial will show other universities that it is possible to take a stand because “demonstrating courage together can reproduce more courage”.

“I am proud to see that our university stands because it takes big moral courage to resist real and serious and frightening threats.

“The Trump administration's strategy is to try to divide and conquer, remove an institution after another. The only way to resist this is to stand together.”

