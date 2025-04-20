Young farmers vote 98.9% against inheritance tax reforms, warning a devastating impact on family farms





Young British farmers have given a resounding rejection of the reforms of the proposed successions, warning that the changes could express a disaster for the next generation of family farms. During the annual meeting of the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (NFYFC), which was held in Leamington Spa on April 13, the delegates voted by an astounding majority of 98.9% to oppose the governments provided by the overhaul of the relief of agricultural goods (APR). The motion, which underlined the fears about the future viability of family farms, was presented by Luke Cox, 28, from Wiltshire, who warned that the reforms were harming the next generation of farmers. Speaking with passion in Reunion, Cox, who helps direct the farm of his family in the Gloucestershire, said Farming United Kingdom: It is the restraint on investment which, I think, is particularly cruel for us as next generation. The family agricultural tax is mathematically and morally erroneous. I call you to defend the future of British agriculture. The changes in governments, announced for the first time in the fall declaration last October, would introduce a ceiling of 1 million on the total value of property eligible for a complete compensation for agricultural goods (100%). Anything above this threshold would not be eligible for 50%reductions, considerably increasing the tax burden in larger or established farms. The reforms have aroused generalized concerns in the agricultural community, fear that they force many families to sell land or businesses in order to cover tax invoices. Robbie Tuer, president of the Agri YFC group and Cumbria farmer, supported the motion, declaring that the young generation of farmers already faced unprecedented challenges. The next generation must sail in more obstacles than ever, he said. We need young people, not only to work in agriculture, but to sit at the table when policies are written. We must be listened to, not only on the tax on successions, but on the type of industry that we want to build a resilient, just and durable. The debate has seen emotional contributions from young farmers across the country, many of which have shared personal stories about the potential consequences of reforms. Among them, Jessica, 15, of Leicestershire & Rutland YFC, who received a prize for his speech concerning the motion. Jessica, whose family operates a beef of 430 acres and an arable farm, said the proposals have threatened to dismantle generations of agricultural heritage. How can we expect to continue the inheritances of our families when we face such a huge tax burden? She asked. The reality is that the tax on successions is not only a financial problem, it is an obstacle to the pursuit of a family farm. If these tax proposals take place, many family farms will be lost. Without these family farms, without young farmers, we lose more than a simple farm, we lose the very heart of Rural Britain. Speaking after the meeting, Jessica added: it can even lead to the non -viable farm when it is my turn to take it, leading us to sell and not to continue this inheritance. The crushing vote against reforms has sent a clear message to decision -makers, young farmers warning that the proposed changes threaten not only their future, but the very fabric of the rural communities of the UKS. Learn more about Farming UK here. Main image: for illustration purposes only. Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://conservativepost.co.uk/young-farmers-vote-98-9-against-labours-inheritance-tax-reforms-warning-of-devastating-impact-on-family-farms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos