“Em Sorprn

This walk for 75 years of history proposed by Bournville is an attempt to understand how the United Kingdom came to Brexit and Boris Johnson?

The initial idea was to go as far as possible in my own life to try to understand certain things about the direction in which the country has gone in recent years. In general, I do not feel very comfortable writing on the historical periods that I do not remember. But I decided that it would also be a book on my mother, and it allowed me to go a little further, thanks in part to certain letters, newspapers and photographs that I found at his death. The first truly autobiographical scene is that of the 1966 World Cup final, which is one of my first memories. I had seen the black and white television final, but a film was made on the World Cup and it was very impressed.

It could have been easily a book of anger, but it can actually be read like a love letter to Great Britain.

No one described it like that, but I accept the description. Sometimes I meet the British, generally in the conservative domain, who after reading one of my books said to me: Why do you hate your country? Why do you criticize it so much? I do not hate my country, and the reason I criticize it is because I want it to be as good as possible. I am saddened when I see that he falls below the expectations that I had deposited. I do not like patriotism or nationalism, but there are aspects of England that I like, especially in the cultural field. On the other hand, this book wanted to be a tribute to my mother, and she was not at all an unaffected person; I don't remember having seen him almost always angry. His silhouette helped me write a political history of Great Britain from the end of the war in which the main character has no interest in politics.

Writing on his mother just after his death, did you find him cathartic or consolker in a certain sense?

It was a consolation, yes. I was very dismayed, and even furious, by the circumstances of his death, which appear in the novel exactly as they occurred [la seva mare va morir en plena pandèmia, sense que la seva família pogués tenir cap contacte amb ella]. And the book helped me a lot. During the 18 months, when I wrote it, I had in my imagination a very close relationship with my mother, even more intimate than what we had when I was alive. The only problem, which I had not planned, was that when the novel was finished, it died in a way, and it was sad.

One of the lessons in the book is that this idea of ​​a glorious national past which is desirable to recover is a simply ridiculous thing.

It is completely absurd. There are aspects of the 50s, 60s and 70s for which I feel a certain nostalgia, but I am convinced that in the past 75 years, there has been undeniable social progress in the Western world. Our attitudes, as a company, have become more mature and tolerant. It is also true that, as we see the United States these days, these things can be reversed very quickly, but it belongs to another novel.

Who will write this novel?

This is something I wonder very often. Where is the great American novel about what's going on in the United States? I look forward to it. I may have lost something, but I must say that I am quite surprised by the lack of response of the story to Donald Trump. At least so far. I recently read Joseph Heller's book as well as gold, a political satire that takes place in the years of Gerald Ford in the White House, and it's hilarious. And he made me think that I would like to give life to Joseph Heller so that he wrote a novel about Trump. Maybe artificial intelligence (AI) could do it but I don't know if it would be a good solution [riu].

Bornville appeared Boris Johnson when journalism in Brussels was practiced with a mixture of ingenuity and shame. Could someone then imagine that a man like him comes to the Prime Minister?

There was an important lack of seriousness in Boris Johnson journalism, and it was something he took with him when he devoted himself to politics. One of his tragedies, I suppose, is that he considers himself an intelligent, fun, charming and capable of laughing on himself, which are qualities that English often consider irresistible, but as soon as he arrived as a Prime Minister, he met a world pandemic, a very serious health crisis. So, instead of going on television, explaining jokes, he had to behave like a churchill and give serious advice on health to the British population, and it is something that did not go with the Buzz character that he had created himself.

Would you say that the British learned the lesson?

Well, we will see what is happening in 2029 in the next elections. Although I have reservations concerning Keir Starmer, I was convinced that the British voted on a politician who, in a sense, is the opposite pole of Boris Johnson: a guy without charisma, boring, serious, technocrat … It is as if we had learned the lesson very quickly, yes. Although I can sin optimism, because I turn to the United States later, where they were four years old to find out who Trump is, and I see that they started again.

In his latest book published in the United Kingdom, proof of my innocence, which takes place during the 49 days when Lizz Truss was the Prime Minister, he first introduced a detective plot. What attracts your genre?

As a writer, what is scary for me is that the reader does not finish the book, let him go so that he can get bored or feel that he is not going anywhere. Criminal literature is the best sex to overcome this problem: you present to the reader a mystery and you suggest the possibility of a solution, and if you do this in a skilled way, you are already taken during the following 200 or 300 pages. The subject of proof of my innocence is, in a sense, quite arid: like conservatism, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States, has become much more radical in the last 40 years, of Reagan and Thatcher. When I started shooting the novel, I did not stop asking if people would like to read this, so I had a mysterious murder in the plot to see if the trick worked.

Living in such an eventful times is a blessing for you as a novelist?

There is a great contradiction here. Brexit, for example, was good for me, because Inglaterra's heart was a very commercial novel, but I really want it never happened. The moments when we enter now seem too interesting for my taste. The truth, I would like to live in boring moments.