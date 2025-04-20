Nigel Farages The Allies had interviews with Liz Truss on how to take the blob according to Time . This is surprising, since Farage generally shows a good instinct for politics.

He felt a reform opportunity. Having taken the support of a large number of former conservative voters Who felt betrayed by the last government, in particular on immigration, it was well placed to recruit former labor voters, who were not impressed by the delivery of the change of new governments.

Hence the trendy government discharge on the traditional left, calling for Renationalization of British steel Before Keir Starmer was forced last weekend. Consequently, also the refusal of the refusal to criticize Unite, the Union we strike in Birmingham, knowing that many former Labor voters in the working class could have some sympathy with low -cost workers.

Nigel Farage Speaking this week in Newton Aycliffe, county of Durham (PA)

Nor was it a coincidence that the place where Farage refused to say anything hostile on the unions was during a rally in Newton Aycliffe, in the former district of Tony Blairs de Sedgefield. The voters of the northeast working class who put the new work in power, then turned to Boris Johnson in 2019, some of which came back for work last year, are now in views.

This line of view is reciprocal. According to Patrick Maguire, columnist of the Government of Starmers, something that was interesting about this rally of Newton Aycliffe, attended what he witnessed by someone close and to trust by the Prime Minister.

The Labor Party considers reform as its main adversary by the next elections, since the voters decided that the conservatives should serve a long sentence in the sin of sin before they could be taken up seriously. When Farage sees an opportunity, Starmer and Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, see a threat.

This is why the Labor Party has reached the harsh reform with the accusation that Farage wants to demolish the NHS. And that is why the reform retreated with a promise that the NHS will always be free at the delivery point under a reform government.

Work is justified to emphasize that, as recently that in the television debates of the electoral campaign of last year, Farage advocated a French style social Health care insurance system But Farage has the right to change their mind, and the reform has the right to try to close the question, knowing how much everything takes the founding principles of the NHS would be unpopular with low -income voters.

Farage has tried to close other unnecessary associations with his personal brand. He does not boast of his proximity to Donald Trump as much as before, and he avoids knowing how NATO caused Vladimir Putin to wage war in Ukraine.

He knows that being considered pro-Trump and Pro-Putin is useless for him, so why he devil thinks that being pro-Truss is a good idea? I suppose that the news of contact between the reform and the farm did not come from Farages. But even so, Farage should not have allowed someone who is associated with him to have anything to do with her.

Time Cited a source saying: this is not only a case of reflection on politics, it is a question of working by delivery in the face of institutional resistance. It's comic. How did Truss as Prime Minister delivered to institutional resistance? His government collapsed because the markets thought that the tax reductions were not sustainable. The only good thing she has done was to abandon as quickly as she could.

Time said she had given advice on how to design a major state overhaul and said it was a sign of the seriousness of the prospect of power.

If Farage takes power seriously, he must know that the only useful lesson he could learn from her is: do not do what she did.

If it applies to join the reform, it should be turned back. He already has enough negatives to play and does not need another. It is true that he faces a great opportunity, with work and conservatives both unpopular at the same time, but the voters he tries to win considering the farm as the one who exercised politicians who had no sense, crush the economy and set up mortgage rates, and who was who was survived by lettuce .