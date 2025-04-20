



South Korea will not retaliate against American prices, said its interim president, citing the country's historic debt in Washington before trade discussions with the administration of Donald Trumps which is expected to start next week.

Han Duck-SOO, a technocrat serving as an acting president following the move of Yoon Suk Yeols from his functions this month by the Constitutional Court of countries, said that the role of the United States was enormous to make Korea what it is now.

After the devastation of the Korean War … The United States has given aid for aid, technology transfer, investment and security insurance, which has helped make South Korea a very comfortable investment environment for foreigners, Han told Financial Times in an interview.

Our industrial prowess and our financial development and our culture, our growth and our wealth are very due to the help of the United States, he added.

In the light of this gratitude debt, Seoul, one of the closest security allies and economic partners in Asia, would undertake negotiations with Trump seeking to find solutions that are more win-win for the two, rather than taking their actions as a goal against which we must fight back, said Han.

South Korean officials were dismayed when Trump announced a reciprocal rate of 25% on the country this month, despite a free trade agreement under which South Korea does not take prices from American products.

The Korean car giants Hyundai and Kia were also struck by a separate levy of 25% American on car manufacturers, while flea manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies are faced with potential prices under a national security survey announced by Washington this week.

The main conglomerates of South Korea spend tens of billions of dollars to build advanced manufacturing plants for chips, electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.

But Seouls exchanged a surplus with the United States also increased, reaching a record of $ 55 billion in 2024 after the United States supplanted China as its largest export destination.

Han, who said he had a good 28-minute phone call with Trump earlier this month, said South Korea was willing to discuss the reduction in its trade surplus, including buying liquefied natural lines and commercial line planes. He added that increased cooperation in naval naval construction could help the United States strengthen its alliances.

He also said that Seoul was willing to discuss the barriers of South Korea's non -pricing trade. Among the long -standing American grievances are the regulations on the automotive emissions from Seouls, opaque pharmaceutical prices, the refusal to import American beef and network fees on American content suppliers such as Netflix.

Han conceded that certain industries can undergo certain problems following negotiations, but said that a broader liberalization of trade between the two countries would increase the well-being of the Korean people.

The Trump administration has also started commercial talks with Japan this week, while the White House favors closed allies in order to conclude offers and start to make the presidents of the trade war withdraw, who disrupted the world markets.

Trump, who, during his first mandate, threatened to withdraw American troops from the Korean peninsula, said this month that negotiations with Seoul explicitly linked commercial and security problems, including the payment of important military protection that we offer to South Korea a major potential concern for Seoul, which depends on the US protection against the North Korean nuclear threat.

Han pointed out that there was not yet a clear framework to discuss security, but reported a will, according to the problems, to reopen a cost sharing agreement concluded with the Biden administration last year concerning the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.

Han, an unaduminated official who is also a Prime Minister, bristles questions concerning his authority to carry out negotiations which could reshape the American-Korean relationship for the years to come.

The opposition parties have raised concerns that an agreement negotiated by Han links the hands of his elected successor. South Korea is expected to organize a presidential election in early June to replace Yoon, who was dismissed and moved from its functions for its failed attempt to impose martial law last year.

Han firmly rejected the suggestion that a trade agreement that he negotiated is lacking in democratic legitimacy, arguing that his mandate came from the Constitution and relevant laws and that there is no distinction between what the presidents of actor or the elected presidents can do.

Calls also rise among some South Korean preservatives for Han, a named person of Yoon who has never held his elected duties, to defend himself. Supporters consider him a source of stability in the midst of disarray in the party of the power of the peoples of Yoons after the debacle of martial law.

But Han argued if he would present himself to the presidency, saying that he had not yet made a decision. Pushed if he was considering an offer, he said: no comments.

