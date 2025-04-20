2 The Inspector of the TNI announcement was transferred by Commander Tni, one of them Kopauss Generals had been paspampres





Two Inspector of the Indonesian army with the rank of Major-General TNI were offset by the general commander of TNI Agus suffered during the transfer of March 2025. One of them Maj. Gen. Choirul Anam. Photo: Doc Sindonews

Jakarta – Two inspector in the army with the rank of Major-General. – Two inspector in the army with the rank of Major-General. Commander TNI General Agus suffered in the transfer of March 2025. On this occasion, the commander of the TNI carried out a rotation and a transfer of 86 high officers (PAS) in the TNI. Of this number, 53 of them came from the army. The provisions of the rotation and mutation of the TNI are contained in the decree of the commander TNI KEP / 333 / III / 2025 signed on March 14, 2025. Two inspectors were transferred, Major-General Tjaturputra Gunadi from the Akmil graduate of 1989 and Major-General Choirul Anam which was a dropout of Akmil in 1994. 2 Inspector Ad TNI was transferred by Commander TNI during the transfer of March 2025 1. Maj. Gen. Tjaturputra Gunadi Tjaturputra is currently Kasatwas Defense University (Unhan). Previously, the 2 -step general assumed the mandate as Ir Kodiklatad. The general graduate of the 1989 military academy came from the infantry branch (Kostrad). He formerly occupied an important position in the army, namely the commander of Yonif 700 / Raider (2003-2005), Dandim 1304 / Gorontalo (2010), Wadrebindik Akmil (2013), Danrem 045 / Gaya (2016-2017), and Dirbindik Seskoad (2017-2018). The other positions are Kasdivif 2 / Kostrad (2020-2022) IRDAM V / BRAWIJAYA (2022) and IR Kodiklatad (2022-2025). 2. Mayjen tni Choirul Anam The Anam choir currently held the position of Ir Kodiklatad. He replaced Major-General Tjaturputra Gunadi who was moved as Kasatwas Unhan. Previously, Choirul was Kostrad. General 2-Star which graduated from the 1994 AKMIL comes from the infantry branch (Kopaussus). During his career career, Choirul had been Dantim 2 Group 5 Kopssus (2000), assistant to Commander TNI (2001) and Danden Walpri Group B Paspampres (2009). Then, Danden 3 Group B Paspampres (2010), Pabandya D11 D Bais Tni (2013) and Kapen Kopauss (2013). When the 78th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia in 2023 in Monas, Jakarta, the choir was appointed commander of the ceremony with the inspector of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Choirul has a Kostrad Cakra Patent qualification, 81 kopssus Sator Sator and Kostrad Combat Corporation. Various missions were carried out by Choirul, such as the experience of operational service, the intelligence and security of VVIP in the country abroad. (Jon)

