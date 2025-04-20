Sespimmen Sespimmen Student Officer Sowan in Jokowi, what directions?





A certain number of police officers participating in the national police SERDIK SESPIMMEN met the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo / screenshot

An number of police officers for school students and heads of staff (SESPIMMEN SESPIK) of the 65th Regional Education (Dikreg) met the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The arrival of these officers to request the contribution of Jokowi. Since the traffic of the video, students have visited the Jokowi residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Patun Pokjar II Serdik Sespimmen in the 65th Dikreg, Kombes Pol Denny explained the reason for the home visit of the Parent of the Vice-President (Vice-President) Gibran Rakabuming Raka. As Patun, we guide or bring Pokjar II who make an education in his Pim interact and keep in touch with Mr. Jokowi and requesting future developments, he said, quoted by Sindonews (20/04/2025). During the meeting, Denny said Jokowi gave a message that members of the national police and TNI loved by the community. The fact is that he is a better member of the national police and the TNI in the future, can be loved by the community and also becomes a model for the community, he said. Denny added, in his direction, Jokowi hoped that the synergy of the national police and the TNI would increase. Future developments are linked to leadership in order to deal with global challenges in the digital age, artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Based on the official page, www.siapsspimpolri.id explained that the School of Personnel and Intermediate Managers (SESPIMMEN) is an educational institution under the National Police Lemdiklat which focuses on the development of education and training for intermediate police officers and participants from abroad. SESPIMMEN aims to produce officers with intermediate level management capacities, morality, integrity and national insight and strategic leadership. Sespimmen was originally part of the development of Polri education establishments to meet the needs of intermediate level leadership. So far, SESPIMMEN continues to play an important role in the production of Polri officers who are ready to face modern challenges in various leadership lines. The National Police SESPIMMEN is a staff and a chief of the college who educates the officers of the national police community with the rank of AKBP and KOMPOL and participants from abroad who should be able to play a role of staff and managers in the organization of intermediate level later. (CIP)

