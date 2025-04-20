Politics
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, a pulse to see who loses less
From $ 650,000 million (572,000 million euros) to zero. Donald Trump's universal rates, the Bigger blow to free trade Who supported the world order along the last DCADAS, transferred in the Second Trade War against China … . Mutual overloads, 145% American compared to the 125% Chinese, suppose an informal embargo which threatens to destroy the exchanges between the first two economies of the world and, with them, one of the main deterrents against a hypothetical public confrontation. A risky maneuver in which, despite the weakness of the Chinese economy, Trump carries those to lose.
This conflict, in fact, will not be able to arrive Worse era for the Asician giant. According to official figures unveiled these mircules, its GDP increases by 5.4% in the first quarter of the AO, all the impact of the trade war, in accordance with the government objective by 2025, set by the third consecutive year around 5% during the annual meetings of the legislative apparatus held in early March. This guarantee was already modest compared to the historical but ambitious series given the structural decline of its model, an in -depth decrease by the current situation.
Trump prices They shake the pillar of the economy of Maltrescha China: Exports. Exports are the main growth engine. In the short term, the impact being deep and some companies may not survive, in particular small and specialized on the American market, explains Shameen Prashantham, professor at the CEIBS Business School in Shanghi, who then underlines: China was eight years old to prepareAs evidenced by the fact that the dependence of the United States has increased from a fifth of total exports to only an eighth part.
Prashantham predicts three consequences for China: first, trying to increase its global influence, because there will be more passes willing to negotiate. Two, MPETU will have to improve its internal consumption; If after the pandemic, there was no rebound, it was because there were still low levels. And three, the restrictions will mobilize innovation, as evidenced by the Deepseek case.
THE The deceleration has reduced internal consumption Bajo S: This represents 56% of GDP, nearly 20 percentage points lower than the world average. This confluence of circumstantial and structural factors has increased the flow of goods outside, overcapacity consumes Chinese industry which generates so much political tensions. The closure of the American market redoubles the pressure on those of all accessible predictions, such as the European Unin, with the paradigmatic case of Elctric vehicles.
TIRANT AND UNDERTANCE
Be necessary to carefully manage the Possible distortion effects than a commercial redirection He could have on the Nico European market, warned Jens Eskelund, president of the EU commercial chamber in China. This is particularly relevant in sectors that are already suffering from excessive global capacity. The EU also continues to closely monitor any excessive dependence on China in key areas for its economic security, but there is still enormous potential to deepen trade and investments, UNADE. The ball is in the hands of China and is interesting to see what they do.
The forms and history of the American president repel the international community and facilitate understanding behind them. It is possible that technical equipment has already started to negotiate a fixed price rate to define polyics and allow the normal marketing of Chinese Elctric vehicles in Europe; Advance produced after Visit to Pekn at the end of March of the Commercial CommissionMaros Sefcovic.
In other latitudes, the approach is simpler. He Suffering from China's trade with the Southeast Asicité Contribute to compensating for the vacuum left by limited access to the American market, sealed in a recent Hoe Khor event, chief economist of ASEAN + 3 macroeconomic research office, which estimated that the direct investment of the Asitis giant of the Anase (Association of Nations of Southeast) was bent after the pandemic. It is not an accident that during its first international tour after the prices of Xi Jinping, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia visited, some of the most affected passes in the region.
The marked asymmetry between bilateral prices and generals also constitutes a large incentive to maintain exchanges, civilly through third passes or criminals. More than a conjecture, a reality: the comparison of exports to the United States according to Chinese data with imports from China according to American data, apparently the same thing, reflects from 2020 an increasing disparity which already reaches $ 110,000 million (97,000 million euros).
97,000 million
China shortcuts to place their products in the United States
The gap between the value of what China says export to the United States and what the United States says it comes in Chinese production in recent years and highlights the existence of non-ordinary export channels
The most likely result is that other passes will continue to adopt a progressive and selective approach to protect their national industries from Chinese competition, in particular by focusing on strategic sectors, Jennifer McKeown, chief economist of the capital economy in a firm report. If Trump's policies end up provoking a world trade war, being more for a generalized reaction against China, by a direct response to reciprocal rates. The Chinese boom, activated by protectionism, had already generated a world predisposed to protectionism before the president of the president.
The question about fifteently bears better cards
At the White House, however, Optimism seems to spread. China plays with a few doses, presumed the secretary of the Treasury, Scott in two, using the Pker like Metphora. We export a fifth of what they export us, so that it is a losing hand for them. The Trump administration thinks of having what the thermos of the field of playing play in the rise against China and any other economy with which the American economy, in an article published in Foreign Affairs.
But this logic is incorrect: It is China that really has an area in climbingHe condemned. The United States depend on the essential goods of China which cannot be replaced in the short term or produced internally without prohibitive costs. Reducing this dependence can be a reason for VLIDA to act, but fighting war before having done so is an almost sure recipe for defeat.
In a real war, if you have reasons to fear an invasion, it will be the suicide to provoke your opponent before arm. That is to say, in substance, the risk of economic attack of Trump, settled the academic, which has rebuilt the trade war like the Economic equivalent of the Vietnam War: A voluntarily chosen war, which quickly became a quagmire, weakening internal and external confidence in the reliability and capacity of the United States.
Trump, on the other hand, issues an XI to negotiate. Forget the president who, While I improvised, China has a plan He stressed his first mandate and that his authoritarian regime seems to be more prepared than polarized American democracy to deal with the economic and political consequences of the disturbing conflict between powers. A trade war has no winners, they say, omitting that before the collapse, not everyone lost.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.es/economia/donald-trump-jinping-pulso-ver-pierde-20250420133437-nt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reminder of Steven Edge | Lancashire Cricket Club
- Trump, Vince Vaughn recreate wedding grips during the visit to the White House
- DHL to suspend global shipments of more than $ 800 to American consumers
- Missouri State football player, Wichita Northwest Grad Todric McGee Dead on 21 | Trusted news source for Wichita & Kansas
- While the United States tariff war heats up, Beijing invites PM Modi to stimulate regional cooperation – World News
- Why even Donald Trump bows to the power of the iPhone
- RR vs LSG Cricket Score, IPL 2025 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswals 74 in vain while Luckknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals beats with 2 points | IPL News
- Missouri confirmed measles cases
- Preview of the new episode of Anthony Bourdain – Kenya Kamuu Bell
- Recapping Michigans 2025 Spring Football Game
- M'SIANS MAKES ANTHONY LOKE for having presented memories to President XI JINPING in a strange place, the Minister responds
- In the midst of pricing misfortunes, the American vice-president Vance and his wife USHA start at 4 days India visits tomorrow: what is on the agenda?