Over 100 detainees escape in the break from Chad prison





A hundred tractors blocked roads in central Turkey on Saturday when they joined the last anti-government demonstration called by the main opposition CHP. The gathering of the central city of Yozgat took place exactly a month after the arrest of the mayor of Popular Opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu – the greatest political rival of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. The detention sparked the worst street protest in Turkey in a decade and caused a strong repression by the authorities who owned nearly 2,000 people. Although the first mass demonstrations were reduced, the government failed to eliminate the troubles, with demonstrations underway by students from university and secondary, and the chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, calling weekly rallies across Turkey. Dressed in a flat beach, Ozel led a tractor to Yozgat on Saturday at the head of a long convoy where several thousand demonstrators acting in flag had rallied in this deeply conservative agricultural heart which long supported the Islamic root of Erdogan and its nationalist allies. “Government, resign!” They sang images published online by several opposition media. “I stop the authorities who see the inhabitants of Yozgat as ants and try to crush them: we will not let you crush these workers' farmers!” Ozel said to the crowd. Last month, a dozen local farmers were sentenced to a fine for organizing a tractor demonstration in the face of the arrest of Imamoglu and listening to the government of young demonstrators, which sparked general anger. “The government puts pressure on students, but the future of Turkey is the students, right?” One of the tractor drivers told the Anka news agency, without giving its name. “We came here to support each other, we cannot afford anything because of hunger and thirst … Our government should stop being a supporter and to face people's hunger,” he said. During the rally, the organizers read a letter from Imamoglu urging support for the call of opposition to early elections. “If the government was to call the first elections today, the economy recovered on the right track,” he wrote in a direct call to those who voted for Erdogan's AKP or his nationalist MHP ally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/news/world/africa/more-than-100-inmates-make-deadly-prison-break-in-chad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos