PM Modi to start the 2 -day visit to Saudi Arabia Visit of April 22 | Latest news from India
Trade and investment, energy and defense cooperation, the regional security situation and connectivity initiatives should appear in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modis with the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed Bin Salman next week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said Vikram Misri on Saturday.
The two countries are expected to finalize several agreements to strengthen cooperation during the visit, which will see Modi and Mohammed Bin Salman co -chair of the second meeting of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, said Misri at a press conference.
Prime Minister Modi, who will be in Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of the Crown Prince, should meet Mohammed Bin Salman and other senior Djeddah leaders. He will also visit a factory to interact with Indian workers. It will be the third visit to Saudi Arabia and follows a trip to India by Mohammed Bin Salman, who is also Prime Minister, in September 2023 to attend the G20 summit.
Misri highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia as a partner because of its key role in the energy security of the India and as a leading voice in the Islamic world. Saudi Arabia welcomes the second largest community of Indian expatriates of 2.7 million and is increasingly playing an important role in efforts to resolve the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the Russian-Ukraine war.
The energy trade was worth $ 25.7 billion in 2023-24 and Saudi Arabia was a third source of India imports of crude oil (14.3% of total imports) and liquefied oil (18% of total imports).
There is a significant investment prospect on the part of Saudi Arabia. There are a few procedural questions that Saudi Arabia had raised with regard to the environment in which Saudi companies and … Saudi sovereign funds … Invested in India, Misri said. We worked in a very constructive way on these questions.
The Saudi Crown Prince has unveiled plans per $ 100 billion in investments during a visit to India in 2019, although it does not materialize. People familiar with the case declared on condition of anonymity that one of the problems reported by the Saudi party was the taxation of investments. Saudi total investments in India, including those of sovereign funds, are about $ 10 billion.
Misri said that the two parties sought to institutionalize defense cooperation, which has developed considerably in recent years, and plans to have more exchanges, training, exercises and high -level commitments.
India has become a supplier of defense stores in Saudi Arabia with the signing of the agreements for artillery ammunition worth more than $ 300 million. The first joint exercise between the land forces took place in 2024 and the two parties are preparing for the third edition of their naval exercise Al Mohed al Hindi.
The visit will offer the opportunity to deepen and strengthen our partnership in multiple facets, as well as to exchange opinions on various regional and international issues, he said.
Saudi India and Arabia share close ties in fields such as policy, defense, security, trade, investment, energy and contacts from people to persons. Indiatric relations with Saudi Arabia have become a stronger and lasting partnership over the past decade, transforming in many strategic areas, with growing investment commitments, the widening of defense cooperation and high -level intensive exchanges in all sectors, said the ministry.
The conflict of Israel-Hamas and the efforts to put an end to the fighting, as well as the problems linked to security across Western Asia, should include discussions during the visit of the Prime Ministers, said people familiar with the state of anonymity.
The visit will also be an opportunity to take stock of commercial and investment links, which have increased considerably in recent years. The bidirectional trade was worth $ 43.3 billion in 2023-24, Indian exports increasing during this period from 7.8% to almost $ 12 billion. Saudi Arabia indicates the fifth largest trading partner.
India is currently the second Saudi Arabic trading partner and plays a key role in food security of the kingdoms, rice exports worth around 1 billion dollars per year.
Misri has also said that freedom of navigation in the Red Sea in the midst of the attacks by the Houthis rebels of Yemens, efforts to resolve the conflict of Israel-Hamas and the Russian-Ukraine war, and the East-Europe Economic corridor (IMEC) (IMEC), should appear in discussions between the two parties. With energy connectivity as a key pillar of the IMEC, the two parties should start a study on the feasibility of connecting their electrical networks, he said.
