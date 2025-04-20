Politics
The magnificent of the Uiii campus mosque in Depok, modern design and the environment
Jakarta –
The International Mosque of the Indonesian Islamic University (IUII) has its own attraction. The mosque found in the Uiii campus complex, Cimanggis, Depok has a magnificent structure and carries the concept of environmentally friendly buildings.
Reporting the Indonesian Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), Uiii was created on the basis of presidential regulations number 57 of 2016 signed by President Joko Widodo on June 29, 2016 with the status of a legal entity of the legal entity (PTN BH).
Uiii, located on Jalan Raya Bogor, Cisalak Village, Sukmajaya, Depok, is an international university. The presence of this campus since 2021 is conceived as a future campus for the study and search for Islamic civilization in Indonesia. This is important because Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world.
Uiii campus mosque
The development of UIII uses seven principles, namely the maintenance of eternal beauty, the epistemic community, the pedestrian environment, the bicycle environment, futuristic, emblematic, becoming the center of civilization and integrated into nature.
The construction of the UIII campus is divided into three zones. The first zone consists of religious buildings, mosques, libraries, professor buildings, regional infrastructure, landscapes and open green spaces and Echo sanctuary park.
The Uiii campus mosque is included in the first area which is located next to the UIII receiver building.
Referring to the Edge Building page, the Mosque building of the Uiii campus has two floors with a total area of 4,217.00 m2. Overall, the main area of the mosque has a capacity of 1,880 faithful.
Magnificent and environmentally friendly design
|
UIII Campus Mosque Photo: Devi Setya / Detikcom
By far, this mosque was seen firmly, also equipped with an imposing tower. The top of the tower has an ornament in the shape of a gold crescent.
This mosque has a minimalist modern design and is not equipped with a dome. All parts of the outer wall of the mosque use a gray marble material with a natural marble pattern.
What is also striking of this mosque is the writing of Rahmatan Lil Alamin recorded in almost all parts of the exterior walls of the mosque. The writing which means “affection for all nature” is printed in several letters.
In the main area, the carpet is dominated by blue with a yellow combination pattern. Quite soft and thick carpet, which makes pilgrims comfortable to make prayers.
The concept of open space in the main area of this mosque makes the mosque spacious. Male worshipers can love on the 1st floor. While pilgrim women can love in a special area of women on the 1st and 2nd floors.
Prayer equipment such as Sarong and Mukena are available in clean conditions. Al-Qur'an manuscripts are also available for pilgrims who wish to consider in the mosque.
Even without excessive lighting, during the day, the mosque is very brilliant because it is based on sunlight. During the night, using an energy efficient lighting lighting system. The area is also cool even without air conditioning.
Based on this environmentally friendly concept, the Indonesian building of the Mosque of the International Islamic University campus obtained the final advanced certification of the Green Building Council of Indonesia.
Detikhikmah visited this mosque on Friday (04/18/2025) after Friday prayers. Unfortunately, there were no officers or mosque administrators on the guards, because this day coincided with a vacation.
According to the security agents we met, the campus mosque was open to the public and could be visited for 24 hours of worship. During Ramadan 1446 h / 2025 AD, this mosque also organized various activities ranging from routine studies, Tarawih, i'tikaf prayers and also social activities such as the Ramadan bazaar.
