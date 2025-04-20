The Minister of Commerce Tengku ZAFRUL Aziz to make the position of the Malaysian price and the Anase Claire for the American commercial representative on April 24

– Malaysia rushes to minimize the impact of any additional price of the United States on not only its own economy, but also that of Southeast Asia in its role as anase president, despite a three-month break announced by the United States just before the implementation of April 9 of the prices.

The Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry Tengku ZAFRUL Aziz will lead a delegation to Washington during a three -day mission from April 22 which will include a dialogue with the American representative of Commerce Jamieson Greer, although a meeting with the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick has not yet been confirmed.

While recognizing that negotiations with Washington will be an elaborate case, he seeks to understand the American post early, given the deadline of July before the prices amounting to 24% in Malaysia comes into force.

The main objective of this trip is to collect information on the stand of American governments … to better plan our strategy to alleviate its impact, as well as the best way to move forward in negotiations, Datuk Seri ZAFRUL told Times in an interview after his return from Bangkok on April 18.

It is not possible in the space of such a short trip to finalize an agreement to reduce or abolish the prices, he added.

This was also the experience of Japanese and Indonesian officials, with Jakarta saying on April 18 that he hoped to conclude talks in 60 days.

Americas on April 2, the announcement of import levies against all its business partners shocked the rest of the world, although US President Donald Trump announced a period of 90 days at the 11th hour before the date of implementation of April 9. This led to a queue of nations seeking to talk about the terms with Washington.

Mr. ZAFRULS US Trip will come to the back of a series of diplomatic commitments that started with Chinese President Xi Jinpings of three days at Kuala Lumpur who concluded on April 17. The Minister of Trade then discouraged the same day in Bangkok, accompanying Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to meet their Thai counterparts.

Mr. ZAFRUL will also attend the special economic economic zone of Johor-Singapore (JS-Sez): Bridging Economies, strengthening the forum of supply chains in Johor Bahru on April 21, which will see the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong, pronounce a speech.

The Washington rush means that even if Mr. ZAFRUL meets Mr. Greer on April 24, this last assistant for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Mrs. Sarah Elleman, will meet in Penang, the best officials of the Anase trade.

Our message to the United States is clear that we (Malaysia and Anase) are its important business and investment partners. What we want is a win-win scenario for both sides. We are resolved in our stand that a pricing war for a long time will not benefit from it, he said.

Mr. ZAFRUL underlined how the United States was the largest investor in ASEAN, in particular in services such as financial, insurance, professionals, scientific and technical sectors, which means that it has in fact a trade surplus on services with the Anase.

In Washington, he will be joined by the Second Minister of Finance Amir Hamzah Azizan, who attended the World Bank and the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund the same week.

The Malaysian government Anwar Ibrahims (on the left) will be represented by the Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry Tengku Zaprul Aziz (second on the right) and the Minister of Finance II Amir Hamzah Azizan (right) during the conferences of April 24.Photo: Ministry of Investment, Trade and Malaysia Industry

As President of the Anase for 2025, Malaysia also hired the other nine members of the regional block on a joint strategy, including during the recent visit to Thailand.

Mr. ZAFRUL said there was now a momentum to deepen trade relations with other key ASEAN partners such as Japan, India and Australia, and economies in Europe and the Middle East, as an integral part of our long-term strategy to develop the resilience of the supply chain.

The block focuses on upgrade transactions such as the Asean-India Trade in Goods Accord, he added, also pointing to the preparation for the Chinas to ink the protocol for upgrading of the Asean-China free trade.

In the interview, he also noted that the JS-Sez is now more important to help Johor and Singapore companies to optimize their supply chains against pricing shocks, which, according to industry players in Malaysia, will be crucial to guarantee that the United States and China remain viable markets for their products in the middle of a spiral trade between the two superpositors.

The president of Malaysia, the president of the association of the semiconductor industry, Wong Siew Hai, told St that the 90-day break in the American prices gives a precious window so that our companies access where they are, work on their operational resilience, examine their supply chain and plan to work with their customers and their partners to improve productivity and efficiency.

About 40% of Malaysia exports include electrical and electronic products, a fifth of which is shipped to the United States and almost 15% in China.

The ZES will provide platforms to SMEs to integrate in regional and global supply chains, said Mr. ZAFRUL, referring to small and medium-sized enterprises which represent more than 97% of companies in the region. What we want is to create a win-win scenario, taking advantage of the forces of the two nations, not only for Malaysia and Singapore, but also for ASEAN.

At the rear of the JS-Sez initiative, which started with a memorandum of understanding signed with Singapore in January 2024, Johor recorded 27.4 billion RM (8.14 billion dollars) in investments for the first quarter of 2025, more than six times the amount of a year ago.

Mr. ZAFRUL also highlighted the importance of the cartography of the supply chain, Malaysia focusing on six key sectors: pharmaceutical products, medical devices, electricity and electronics, automobile, food processing and personal protective equipment.

These are all highly value industries for Malaysia, but also reflect the way in which COVVI-19 is considerably experimenting with the understanding of the interdependencies of the supply chain and critical vulnerabilities in essential elements.

In August 2024, the National Investment Council, chaired by Prime Minister Anwar, agreed to improve the management of the supply chain. As such, a national supply chain council is being created.

This is at the top of the working group of the Malaysia-Singapore supply chain, as well as the chapter of the connectivity of the Asean-Chine supply chain aimed at coordinating a cross-border approach to the resilience of the supply chain.

