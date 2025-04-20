JD VANCE in India tomorrow: Speak with PM Modi on Trump Tariff on the cards? What is on the agenda | Latest news from India





US vice-president JD VANCE, as well as his wife, USHA, and three children, should visit India and get the base of the Delhi Palam air base for a four-day tour, during which several events and commitments were planned. US vice -president JD VANCE, his wife, USHA, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – should land at Delhi's air base at 10 a.m. on Monday (AP / File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organize a dinner for the US vice-president JD Vance and his Indian origin USHA origin on Monday evening, according to people familiar with the case cited in a PTI press agency report. Visit to JD Vance in India | What is on the agenda Trade conferences, price: Before the dinner organized by Prime Minister Modi, JD Vance will hold talks with the Prime Minister, emphasizing trade, the price and several other key questions, PTI quoted familiar with the issue as on Saturday. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will go to Jaipur and Agra. Stay in ITC Maurya Sheraton: The American vice -president, his wife, USHA, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – should land at the Palam air base in Delhi on Monday at 10 a.m. and will be welcomed upon arrival by a principal minister of the Union, according to the report. The American vice-president and his family should stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel and should be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including the Pentagon and the State Department, said the people mentioned above. Visit of the Akshardham temple: JD Vance and his family should visit the famous Temple Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi and are also to go to a sales complex selling traditional Indian handmade products, they said. PM Modi-Vance Meet, Dinner: At 6.30 p.m. on Monday, Prime Minister Modi will welcome JD Vance for talks that should focus on an early finalization of the proposed Indian trade agreement as well as the means of strengthening the overall trajectory of links between the two countries. Translections gain importance because they reach the context of Donald Trump's reciprocal rates. After the talks, the Prime Minister will host the Vances and the US officials who accompany him for dinner. Vances in Jaipur: Vance and his family will leave for Jaipur on Monday evening, according to the report, which added that they will visit a certain number of historic sites on April 22, including the Fort d'Amer, also known as Fort Amber – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, the US vice-president should contact a rally at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, they added. AGRA VISIT: According to sources cited in the report, Vance and his family will start their visit to Agra in the morning of April 23. During their stay there, they should visit the emblematic Taj Mahal and explore Shilpgram, an outdoor emporium which presents a variety of artisanal products and Indian artifacts. Later in the day, the vances will go to Jaipur, where they should stay at the luxurious Rambagh palace a heritage hotel which once served as a royal guest house. US vice-president Vance should talk about the broader dimensions of Indian-US relations under the Donald Trump administration in an address likely to be assisted by diplomats, experts in foreign policy, Indian government officials and academics, according to the PTI report. The Vance family will conclude their visit to India and leave for the United States of Jaipur on April 24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/jd-vance-in-india-talks-with-pm-modi-over-trump-tariff-on-cards-whats-on-agenda-usha-vance-us-vice-president-101745120622953.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos