Jokowi's counterattack in the midst of a controversial diploma





JAKARTA – The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi changed the strategy to deal with the question of the alleged false diplomas, from defense to the attack. Jokowi insisted on refusing to show his original diploma received from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). He only showed a handful of journalists without being able to document. According to the political observer, Buni Yani, UGM as jokowi campus, is not transparent either. This closed attitude actually reinforces the suspicions of the public and worsens the reputation of the campus. “UGM seems to have very protected Jokowi from the start,” said Buni Yani thanks to a written statement received by the editor -in -chief on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Jokowi now challenges those who doubt it to prove in court, threatening back with charms of slander. This step is considered an effort to silence criticism, and not to respond to the substance. “Jokowi is very convinced that he will win because he always feels controlling the network of application of the police, prosecutors, judges,” he said. Despite this, the power of the buzzer who defended him now seemed to be weakening, allegedly due to the cessation of funding. Jokowi was also about to cooperate with new characters like Hercules to deal with this problem. For some people, this question is not only a question of the personal person of Jokowi, but of their responsibility as a former president. As long as the original diploma has not been shown, the public continues to question the truth. “Jokowi could no longer deceive the public that he seemed very calm. Conversely, all of his steps showed that he was panicked,” said Buni Yani. ***

