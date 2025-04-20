M'SIANS MAKES ANTHONY LOKE for having presented memories to President XI JINPING in a strange place, the Minister responds





Chinese President Xi Jin Ping concluded his 3-day visit to Malaysia on April 17 before departure for Cambodia during his tour in Southeast Asia. Before his departure, the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, had the opportunity to give a memory to the Chinese president. In a small clip Shared by the Vice -Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching, Anthony is seen by giving a plaque Momento – a royal tin of Selangor with Dragon Sculpture to President XI. Internet users, however, have had their attention on the surroundings and said the Minister of Transport had given memory to President XI in the stolen door. Some social media users He also made fun of Anthony for having pretended to have given a memory that was made in China to the Chinese president, saying that the memory had been sold for only 1,500 RM online. During the DAP fund collection dinner last night (April 19) in Kedah, Anthony responded to the mockery online, saying that there were reasons why he could only have the memory of President XI near the stolen door, Citing the security of the latter as a major reason. “Think about it. Xi Jinping, should the head of a large country go through the back door? He explained: “It was for the safety of President XI. He needed to get into the car as soon as possible after leaving the hotelWe were therefore allowed to give the memory of the underground car park. »» Has the memory been made in China? In response to the affirmations on the origin of the memory, Anthony said it was a Pewter 100% Malaysian by Royal Selangorreported Sin chew. According to him, President XI was satisfied with the gift, but not only that, the latter was also amazed by the hospitality of Malaysian leaders During his visit to the country. A total of 31 Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) were signed, including the long -term visa exemption between Malaysia and China, which allows Malaysians to visit China without visa. More and more Chinese tourists should also visit Malaysia. You can go through the full list of memorandum of understanding signed on Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim recent publications on social networks. What do you think of that? Read also: I have a good relationship with President XI Trump says that China is negotiating prices with the United States

