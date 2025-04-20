Trump, Vince Vaughn recreate wedding grips during the visit to the White House





President Donald Trump and Vince Vaughn have teamed up with a light parody of the emblematic film of Hollywood actors from 2005 “Wedding Crashers”.

The White House published a photo on Friday of Vaughn, 55, visiting Trump in the oval office, accompanied by a playful legend: “CraShers of the White House”.

The image, stylish like a film poster, featured Vaughn Standing behind a Trump seated, both smiling in front of the presidential seal.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vince Vaughn in the oval office,” shared the official Instagram account of the White House with an American flag Emoji.

The White House social media post has sparked mixed fans' mixed reactions.

Some fans have adopted the humorous wink to “wedding crashers”, while others questioned twinning.

“I love to see daring celebrities support President Trump!” A fan wrote.

President Donald Trump and Vince Vaughn recreated a photo for the film “Wedding Crashers” during Vaughn's visit to the White House. Instagram / @ Whitehouse

Another comment said: “This White House social media account is gold!” I love it. “

Others disapproved of the comic post.

Follow the most important news today

Stay on the latest evening update.

Thank you for registering!

“Vince Vaughn canceled,” read an Instagram comment.

A fan reacted: “Vince Vaughn is about to be the most hated man in Hollywood now.”

He has teamed up with his colleague Hollywood actor Owen Wilson for Torrid comedy, “Wedding Crashers”.

Vaughn has teamed up with Owen Wilson for Torrid Comedy. New cinema

Vaughn and Wilson worked as divorce mediators that bypassed marriage receptions during their free time.

In January, Vaughn was seen by taking photos with fans of Trump's inaugural Starlight Ball.

Last year, Vaughn recognized his libertarian and described himself as a “believing more to allow individuals to make choices”.

In the film, Vaughn and Wilson played divorce mediators who bypassed the wedding receptions during their free time. Richard Cartwright / Newline.Wirei

“I prefer to say that people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices,” he told New York Times.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Vaughn received backlash after being discussed and shaking Trump's hand at the National Championship of the University Football Championships.

The actor of “swingers” addressed criticism at the time.

“I prefer to say that people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices,” said Vaughn about his political opinions. Richard Cartwright / Newline.Wirei

“During my career, I have met many politicians who have always been cordial; IVE met Nancy Pelosi and was also cordial,” said Vaughn at Los Angeles Times.

Vaughn also noted that in the same football match, he also praised the Democrat Stratège James Carville, who had a cameo of “Old School”.

“It was the only time I met him. We said hello. He was very kind,” joked Vaughn. “I didn't have policies.”

He continued: “I think people are more busy than ever about these things. But I don't think most people take these kinds of things as serious as the little percentage that makes noise about it. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/19/entertainment/trump-vince-vaughn-recreate-wedding-crashers-photo-during-white-house-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos