TNI retired TNI urges the Minister of Remanating supporting Jokowi





Pojokbanua, Jakarta – The retired forum of TNI soldiers submitted eight requests thanks to a declaration of attitude signed by a certain number of generals, the Admiral and the retirement of the Marshal. This statement was delivered by the Youtube Réfly Harun channel in the video entitled Live! Horrified! Hundreds of retired generals 8 requests! Change vice-president! Reshuffle Pro-JKW minister !! In the show, REFLY showed photo documentation of the reading activity of the TNI retirement forum declaration, including documents containing eight requests signed by the retired figures present. Some figures that have signed include General TNI (Ret.) Fachrul Razi, General Tni (Ret.) Tyasno Soedarto, Tni Admiral (Ret.) Slamet Soebijanto and Tni Marshal (Ret.) Hanafie Asnan. While General TNI (Ret.) Try Sutrisno is listed as a known part. The document also declared that the declaration had been approved by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 March and 91 Colonel retired. Background documents with a red and white flag with the words: “We are a retired forum for TNI soldiers supporting President Prabowo suffered to save the Republic of Indonesia”. One of their main requests is to refer the Constitution of the State to the initial Constitution of 1945 as a legal and governance basis. Their latest requests suggested that the change in vice-president Gibran Ramabum Raka by the MPR, on the grounds that the decision of the Constitutional Court linked to article 169 The Electoral Act Q had been envisaged to violate the law of MK procedure and the law on judicial power. The forum also demanded a reshuffle of the cabinet, in particular against ministers suspected of being involved in corruption and to request decisive measures against civil servants and representatives of the State who were always affiliated with the interests of the previous president, Joko Widodo. Refly Harun himself declared his approval from the majority of these requests, with the exception of a point which, according to him, was to be explored more deeply. “So, you are all interesting, if you want to be honest, all that is agreed, agreed, difficult. Now, a little problematic is to return to the 1945 Constitution,” said Refly on Friday (04/18/2025) yesterday. He considered that the points on the 1945 Constitution require a deeper academic study, that it is the best solution for the future of the country. “But if others require, so far, there is no problem,” he added. REFLY then repeats a number of other requests considered to be relevant and acceptable. Only one under the spotlight was a point on the Constitution. “One of our notes concerning the return of the 1945 Constitution which, in my opinion, cannot be instantaneous to the debate because we must first agree, say that we do not agree on the 1945 Constitution which was modified,” he said. “Now, from what is not approved, try to make the names of the changes,” said Refly. The following is a declaration of retired attitudes of TNI soldiers, as signed by documents: Back to the original Constitution of 1945 as a political legal order and governmental ordinance. Supports the work program on the red and white cabinet known as Asta Cita, with the exception of the continuation of the development of the IKN. Stop PIK PIK 2, PSN ABUS and similar cases because it is very harmful and oppressing the community and has an impact on environmental damage. Stop foreign Chinese workers who enter the territory of the Republic of Indonesia and return Chinese work to their country of origin. The government is required to control the management of mines which does not comply with the rules and the constitution of article 33 of 1945, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3. Do reshuffle To the ministers, who were suspected of having committed corruption crimes and took decisive measures to the officials and state devices which were still linked by the interests of the 7th former President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo). Restore porli to the Kamtibmas function (security and community order) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Propose the change of vice-president to the MPR because the decision of the Constitutional Court on article 169 The electoral law q violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power. (Suara.com/bs/kw)

