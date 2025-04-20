Thousands of American citizens protest against the administration of Donald Trump





Thousands of opponents of the administration of US President Donald Trump went down the streets, denouncing what they consider threats to the democratic ideals of the nation.

The disparate events on Saturday varied from a march to Midtown Manhattan and a gathering in front of the White House to a demonstration during a commemoration of the Revolutionary War of Massachusetts.

Pennsylvania demonstrators were one of the thousands of demonstrators in the United States. (AP: Zach Gleiter / The Patriot-News)

Thomas Bassford was among the demonstrators during the reconstruction of Lexington and Concord Boston's battles.

The Maine's 80 -year -old retirement mason said he thought the Americans were attacked by their own government and had to defend themselves.

The demonstrators have signs during a parade marking the 250th anniversary of the American revolution. (AP: Michael Casey)

“This is a very perilous period in America for freedom,” said Bassford, who was with his partner, his daughter and his two grandsons.

“I wanted boys to discover the origins of this country and sometimes we have to fight for freedom.”

In Denver, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Colorado State Capitol, banners expressing their solidarity with immigrants and saying to the Trump administration: “Main-Conjattement”.

People have agitated flags for us, some of them have stood upside down to report distress.

The demonstrators form the words “impasque and delete” in San Francisco. (AP: Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle)

Thousands of people also crossed the city center of Portland, Oregon, while in San Francisco, hundreds stated the words “Impeach & withdraws” on a sandy beach along the Pacific Ocean, also with an inverted American flag.

Elsewhere, protests against Elon Musk and his role in reducing the enrollment of the federal government were planned outside the Tesla car dealerships.

Thousands of people protest Trump and Musk

Tens of thousands of demonstrators participate in an anti-Trump demonstration on 1,200 locations in what should be the biggest day of protest against Mr. Trump and his billionaire Elon Musk ally.

Others organized more events focused on community services such as food drives, lessons and volunteering in local shelters.

The demonstrations occurred just two weeks after similar national demonstrations.

The organizers say that they oppose what they call the violations of Mr. Trump's civil rights and constitutional violations, including efforts to expel dozens of immigrants and to extend the federal government in dismissing thousands of civil servants and by effectively closing entire agencies.

Certain events have relied on the spirit of revolutionary war, calling for “no kings” and resistance to tyranny.

George Bryant, a resident of Boston, who was part of the Concordon de Concord, said that he feared that the president created a “police state”.

He was holding a sign saying: “Trump's fascist diet must go now!”

The demonstrators protest against the immigration actions of the Trump administration. (AP: Zach Gleiter / The Patriot-News)

“He defies the courts. He takes away students. He bans checks and counterweights,” said Bryant.

In Washington, Bob Faspek, a 76 -year -old federal retired employee from Springfield, Virginia, said that he had joined the rally near the White House for the sake of threats to protected regular procedural rights, social security and other federal security of security.

The Trump administration, among others, has evolved to the obturation of offices in the field of social security administration, has reduced the financing of government health programs and has put protections against transgender persons.

“I cannot sit yet knowing that if I do nothing and everyone does nothing to change this, that the world we leave collectively for small children, for our neighbors, is simply not the one I would like to live [in]”Said Mr. Faspek.

A person signals a rainbow flag to protest against the actions of the Trump administration against LGBTQIA +people. (AP: Lynne Sladky)

In Columbia, Southern Carolina, several hundred people protested against the statehouse holding sides with slogans such as “Fight Fiercely, Harvard, Fight”.

And in Manhattan, the demonstrators rallied against the continuous deportations of immigrants while they were walking from the New York public library to the north towards Central Park and passing from the Trump Tower.

“No fear, no hatred, no ice in our state,” they sang a constant drum, referring to American immigration and the application of customs.

Marshall Green said he was most concerned about the fact that Trump invokes the Act respecting the extraterrestrial enemies of the 1798 war by claiming that the country was at war with Venezuelan gangs linked to the South American government, even if a recent assessment of American intelligence has not found any coordination between them.

“The congress should intensify and say no, we are not at war. You cannot use this,” said New Jersey, 61.

“You cannot expel people without regular procedure, and everyone in this country has the right of regular procedure whatever happens.”

