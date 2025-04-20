Erdogan takes another step against India, weapon this dangerous country ..., it's dangerous for India as ...





Home

News

Erdogan takes another step against India, weapon this dangerous country …, it's dangerous for India like … The National Defense Ministry of Turkey has announced the donation of Dogan Class Fast Attack Craft TCG Volkan (P-343) to the Maldives. Türkiye vs PM Modi India vs Türkiye: In a major step that can create national security problems for India in the Times to come, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a step to arm one of the neighbors of India, a country recently considered to be somewhat anti-India. In its recent stage, Turkey has decided to give warships to the neighbors of India in the Indian Ocean. The stage was considered by experts as a decision to position themselves (Türkiye) as the chief (Khalifa) of the Muslim world. Here are all the details you need to know about recent events. In the recent development that has taken India by surprise, the National Defense Ministry of Turkey announced the donation of Dogan Class Fast Attack TCG Volkan (P-343) to the Maldives. Readers should note that the Maldives had bought drones in Türkiye. According to an official statement published on X, the TCG Volkan is currently the subject of a complete interview and renovation in the command of the Istanbul shipyard. Once the work is completed, the ship will be transported to the Maldives aboard a Turkish platform landing ship. The official transfer is scheduled for June 2025, with its enthronement to the Coast Guard of the National Maldives Forces (MNDF) which should follow in July. Türkiye to accommodate a black sea safety meeting In another important development relating to the global ambitions of Turkey, a high -level meeting focused on the security of the Black Sea will be held at the headquarters of the command of naval forces in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced. The meeting aims to discuss military planning measures to preserve peace in the region, in particular in the event of a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Military representatives of various countries should participate, with discussions centered on the maritime dimension of maintaining stability in the Black Sea, reported the Xinhua news agency. The list of participating countries has not been disclosed, according to a report by the IANS news agency. The initiative, led by Turkey in coordination with Romania and Bulgaria, was launched to face the threat of deriving from sea mines which emerged following the trigger of the Russian-Ukraine war. (With agency entries)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/turkey-erdogan-takes-another-step-against-india-arms-maldives-with-dangerous-warships-security-concern-india-report-7766798/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos