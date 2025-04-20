Last update: April 20, 2025, 3:23 PM is

The lyrics of Kannadasan's film and their original themes resonate with vibrately with the exhortations of Narendra Modis to develop a “Viksit Bharat”

The Modi government is trying to cause a transformational change in the way our society looks at the little girl. (PTI file)

The Tamil poet Kannadasan, renowned as one of the most estimated lyricists India, wrote 5,000 amazing words, composed 6,000 poems and written 232 pounds. He became the inaugural recipient of the National Film Award of the best words in 1969. Surprisingly, many of his film words and their original themes resonate with vibrately in the exhortations of Narendra Modis to develop a Viksit Bharat.

In the 1961 film Pasamalar, the lyrics were from Kanadasan, the music of the Vishwanathan-Ramamoorthy duo, and the singers were TM Soundarajan and P. Susheel. The powerful message in the opening stanza of the song, can be read as follows:

Numbum

Kaalam Varum Kaalam Vandhaal

VAAZHVU Varum VAAZHVU VANDHAL

Anaivaraiyum vaazhavaipomae.

Our time will surely come,

And when our time arrives, we will gloriously live.

Not only we, but we will make sure that everyone lives gloriously.

Isn't that the reflection of the great Modi theme of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas?

In the 1964 film, Vettaikkaran, a great song written by Kannadasan, set by KV Mahadevan and sung by TM Soundarajan, is Unnai Arinthaal “. Verse Seven appears to measure to Modiji:

Maaperum Sabaigalil

Nee Nadandhaal

UNKKU Maalaigal Vizha VENDUM

Oru Maattri Kuraiyaadha

Mannavan Ivanendru

VENNDUM POTTRI PUGHAZHA.

When you walk in a large gathering

Garlands should come across you

And people should rent you,

that he is a king without imperfection.

When Modiji visits foreign countries, each Indian is proud to see the presidents, the Prime Ministers, the Dictators and the Prime Ministers, who went out to receive him, giving him an honor and praising him. Today, everywhere, the Indian passport has respectability and recognition that it had never had before.

Another jewel of a song reflecting Modiji's ability can be discerned in the 1963 film bearing the title Dharmam Thalaikakum Meaning – the charity you will save your head “. The music is from KV Mahadevan and sung by TM Soundarajan.

Malai poalae varum soadhanai yaavum

Pani Poal Neengi Vidum

Nammami vaazhavidaadhavar vandhdhu nam vaasalil vananggida vaitu vidum.

Your tests and difficulties that may seem as powerful and insurmountable as the mountains,

will merge like snow,

This will make our enemies that will make our lives difficult,

Come to our doors and greet us.

The country sees how the nations which were once intimacy and contemptuous, have softened and are more carefully respectful. Today, India has solid relations with several countries, and although friendship “in international relations can be complex, many nations are now considered to be close partners India: Russia, Japan, Israel, France, the United States, Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Modi government is trying to cause a transformational change in the way our society looks at the little girl. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was launched by the Prime Minister on January 22, 2015 in Panipat, Haryana.

The poet Kannadasan had the visualization of the little girl in the film Pachai Vilakku released in 1964. Under the baton of music directors Vishwanathan & Ramamulti, TM Sundararajan sang the family song

Olimayamaana Edhirkaalam in Ullaththil Therigiradhu

Verse six of this famous composition declares:

Mangalach Chelvi Angayarkkanni Thirumagalae Varuga

VAAZHUM NAADUM VALARUM VEEDUM Manamperave varuga.

A goodwill young girl! Pure laudable soul! Divine girl! To welcome!

May the country in which we live, and the house where you grow become scented (filled with kindness)! To welcome!

Another famous film was Aandavan Kattalai, linked in 1964, famous for the interim excellence of Shivaji Ganesan and songs rendered by TM Soundrarajan Aandavan Kattalai meaning supreme commandments, washed the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. A famous song from this film Aaru Maname Aaru Etha Aandavan Kattalai Aaru to be beings).

The second paragraph of this song has the following lighting lines

Onre Solvar, onre Seivaar Ullathil Ulladhu Amaidhi; Inbathil Thunbam Thunbaththil Inbam Iravan Vaguththa Niyyadhi (a chef who walks on his speech and speaks his walk is attack; divine).

In the third paragraph of the song, there are more powerful lines

UNMAIYAI Solli Nanmayai Siedhaal Ulagam Unidam Mayangum; Nilai Uyarum Podhu Panivu Kondaal Uyirgal Unnai Vanangum (when the leads say truthful words and perform good actions, the whole world greets them, and when you progress in life with size, salutes them).

By reading these lines, one wonders if the poet Kannadasan had visionary information on the emergence of a world leader in India, in the form of Narendra Modi, symbolizing leadership features such as the construction of solid networks, the skills of communication of self-motivation, global perspective, visionary leadership (oriented towards the result), the integrity of the work and creation and creation. (An investigation into the leadership features of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: a conceptual framework – the author LAL Joshi).

When a great genius appears in the world, you may know it by this sign; that the Combres are all in confederation against him. [Thoughts on Various Subjects] Jonathan Swift, abolishing Christianity and other essays. This is exactly the situation facing Narendra Modi.

Corrupded political families and their associates in the media, universities, foreign religious organizations and institutions, bureaucracy, legal institutions and the film industry, oppose all its actions, refusing to recognize and accept its leadership, which has catapulted India's status in all areas. Even foreign nations are full of admiration for its qualities of supreme leadership, but in India, there are opponents at each stage the ridiculum and castigating it.

To combat the challenges of political opponents, those who occupy governor's positions, in particular in autonomous states, should refrain from adopting a contradictory approach, they should rather denigrate resistant critical information in art and literature, which give a favorable perspective of the current government and its leaders. The states managed by the opposition are fascinated by the neck in corruption and to divert attention encourage fissiparous trends, support anti-national agencies and organizations, and constantly keep harassment against Hinduism, cling simultaneously to Hindu temples and to clean the agriculture of the offers of Hindu devotees for personal and parties. This is where the governors can effectively step in by launching accountability initiatives in temple administration and stop the unrestricted vacuum suction of temple Hundi money and offering, by politicians and their cronies, enclosure of temple lands, imposing a stiff tariff on temple prasadams, creating illegal and unpious paid Schemes like Quick Darshan, Special Darshan and Vip Darshan, which is regularly Criticized by Foreign Religions, as traits of Hinduism.

Another laughable indulgence is the constant instigation of linguistic riots by stimulating the granting of the classic status for the language spoken in the state. How many of these politicians can speak, read and write the classic form of the language? Not even one of them. The films that their father had written and the stories and written dialogues are not at all in a classic form, but rather in familiar form. Their cinematographic productions in which they make their act of act not even contain a classic line line, but rather words in English. It is the tragedy of all Indian languages, whether it is Hindi, Tamil, Telugougou, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi or Bengali, there is a profusion of English words in each sentence that people speak. Today, nobody can speak, read or write a language in its classic old form. Even the English language has absorbed a large number of words of different languages. Do English-speaking countries require classic status, how many of them can follow Chaucers or English Shakespeares? Whenever a politician tries to miss emotions in the name of language and encourage people to engage in the criminal fire and destruction, governors should effectively intervene to counter the common belief that they are dolls of cities incarcerated in Raj Bhavans.

Unfortunately, in recent times, the constitution and the high post of president have been trapped under the cover of questionable judgments. It is the sacred duty of each Indian to protect the Constitution, no one should be authorized to denigrate the constitutional authorities, under the cover of judgments. In the film Tamoul Panathottam, the poet Kannadasan, a prophetic song, sang again by Tm Soundarajan, set by Vishwanathan-Ramamoorthy, who says:

Ennadhaan nadakkum nadakkattumae

Iruttinil Needhi Maraiyattumae

Thannalae Veli Varum Thayangaadhe

Oru Thalainvan Irukkiraan Mayangaadhe “

Leave everything that happens, arrive

Justice can be overshadowed by darkness,

Things will come a few steps, don't worry!

There is a leader (God), so don't be disconcerted.

The four and five verses of this song read:

Ulagaththil Thirudargal Sari Paadhi

Oomigal Kurudargal Adhil Paadhi

Kalagathhil Pirappadhu Dhaan Needhi

Manam Kalangaadhe Madhi Mayangaadhe.

Half of this world is made up of thieves,

The others, half are stupid (to speak against injustice and evils) and blind (to all the bad things that happen in the world),

Justice was born from rebellion,

Do not let your heart be confused! Let your intellect not be disconcerted!

Panathottam film was released in 1963, but the poetic lines above seem more relevant for 2025.

The writer is a retired officer of the IRS and the former director general of the National Academy of Customs, indirect taxes and narcotics. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the news18.