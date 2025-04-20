Full political hypocrisy: Congress sees little value in controlling the damage of the Naddas after the judiciary of the deputies of the target BJP, asks why Prime Minister Modi is silent | India News





While the BJP moved away from the remarks made by its deputies on the judiciary, the Congress attacked the ruling party on Sunday morning by saying that its “control of damage” has little sense “.

The Congress Declaration follows the strong criticism of the deputy for the deputy of the BJP Nishikant Dubey with regard to the Supreme Court, in which he blamed the chief judge of India Sanjiv Khanna for “all the civil wars of the country”. Follwing, president of the JP Nadda party on Saturday evening said that the BJP had completely rejected these remarks and warned against such declarations.

The deputy for the Congress and Secretary General in charge of Communication Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that the distancing of the outgoing president of the BJP of atrocious remarks made by two deputies of the BJP on the chief judge of India has little sense. The story continues below this announcement These deputies are repeat offenders in terms of hate discourse and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions and individuals. The clarification of the president of the outgoing BJP is only the control of the damage. It will not deceive anyone. It is an entire political science is reflected as an entire political hypocrisy, said Ramesh in an article on X. The distancing of the outgoing president of the BJP atrocious remarks made by 2 deputies of the BJP on the chief judge of India has little sense. These deputies are repeat offenders in terms of hatred speeches and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions and – Jairam Ramesh (@jairam_ramesh) April 20, 2025 Ramesh has also made an oblique reference to the recent remarks on the judiciary by vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and declared, but the outgoing president of the BJP is completely silent on just as unacceptable remarks on the judicial power which are continuously made by one of his very distinguished appointments to a high constitutional position. What does he have to say about these remarks? Does the BJP subscribe to them? The targeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rameh, said that if the Prime Minister's continuous silence on these repeated attacks against the Indian Constitution does not support them, why no action was taken against these two deputies? Did Nadda Ji have spectacle opinions to these two deputies? On Saturday, the deputy of the BJP of Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey said that by answering a question on the Waqf law and recent violence in Western Bengal, is Desh Mein Jitne Jitne Jitne Grih Yuddha Ho Rhahe Hainke Zimmedar Kewal Yahaan Kewal Speaking on similar lines, the member of the BJP Rajya Sabha of the Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, had declared: “There is an apprehension among the public that when Dr. Br Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, the rights of the legislative and the judiciary were clearly written … According to the Constitution of India, nobody can lead the Sabha of Lok and the President His pretension. Supreme … “ The story continues below this announcement The recent interrogation of the judiciary began after Dhankhar declared article 142 of the Constitution on Thursday, which grants the Supreme Court the power to adopt any necessary ordinance to guarantee complete justice in any case pending before it, has become a nuclear missile against democratic forces, available for the judiciary 24×7. We therefore have judges who will legislate, which will fulfill the executive functions, which will act as a super parliament and will have absolutely no responsibility because the law on the ground does not apply to them, said Dhankhar. The declaration had drawn net reactions from the congress and other opposition parties, the member of Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal, said on Friday that he had never seen a president of Rajya Sabha making political statements of this nature and that it seems that the judiciary learns a lesson.

