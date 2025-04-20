An incessant repression in Belarus launches dozens of independent journalists in hard prisons | World News

Tallinn journalist, Estonia (AP), Ksenia Lutskina, served only half of her eight -year prison sentence in Belarus after being found guilty of conspiracy to overthrow the government. It was pardoned after continuing to pass out in its cell of a brain tumor diagnosed during pre -trial detention.

I was literally brought into the criminal colony in a wheelchair, and I realized that journalism has really turned into a deadly profession in Bélarus, she told the Associated Press in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she lives.

Lutskina was one of the dozens of journalists imprisoned in Bélarus, where many are facing blows, poor medical care and the inability to contact lawyers or parents, according to activists and former detainees. She compared the prisons to those of the Soviet era.

Journalists from the Borders Sans Frontières claim that Bélarus is the jailer of journalists. At least 40 are serving long prison terms, according to the association of Belarusian journalists.

Lutskina had left her job as documentaries for the state broadcaster of Bélarus in 2020 when Mass manifestations have broken out After an election, widely denounced as fraudulent, authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko in power. By trying to create an alternative television channel to verify government officials, she was arrested that year, tried and sentenced later.

Other journalists fled the country 9.5 million and operates from abroad. But many had to reduce their work after the administration of American president Donald Trump cut foreign aid, a vital source of funding for many independent media.

“Journalists are forced to face not only repression in the country, but also the sudden withdrawal of American aid, which puts numerous editorial offices on the verge of survival, told the president of the Baj Andrei Bastunets at AP.

Repression 2020

Lukashenko's brutal repression after the contested elections resulted in more than 65,000 arrests between 2020-25. Thousands of people said they were beaten by police, opposition personalities have been imprisoned or forced in exile, and hundreds of thousands fled abroad.

More than 1,200 people behind the country's bars of 9.5 million recognized as political prisoners By the first Bélarus rights defense group, Viasna. Its founder, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatskiis among them.

Independent journalists have also been swept away, with closed or prohibited outlets. Lukashenko, in power for more than three decades, regularly calls them enemies of our state and promises that those who fled will not be allowed to return.

The raids, arrests and abuses of journalists have been incessant for five years, but now they have reached absurdity, “said Bastunets, noting that families of journalists are threatened. The families of certain targeted journalists have asked the rights defense groups not to speak publicly of their cases for fear of additional reprisals.

Each month brings new arrests and research, with almost all independent media leaving the Bélarus. The repression even strikes those who focus on non -political content.

In December, the authorities arrested the entire editor-in-chief of the Popular Popular Intex-Press publication, which covers local news in the city of Baranavichy. Seven journalists were responsible for helping extremist activity.

Extremism is the most common accusation used to hold, a fine and prison of citizens with critical thinking. Even reading the independent media that has been declared extremist can cause short -term arrest. Working with or subscribing to the prohibited media is considered to help extremism, liable to a sentence that can go up to seven years in prison. The websites of these points of sale are blocked.

According to journalists without borders, 397 Belarusian journalists have been victims of the fact that the group has judged the arrests of arrests since 2020, some prisoners several times.

At least 600 moved abroad, said the group. Even then, many are still facing the pressure of the authorities who can open cases against them in absentia, put them on international lists, seize their property in the Belarus and target parents in the raids.

Journalists Without Borders filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in January, accusing the Belarusian authorities of crimes against humanity, citing torture, blows, imprisonment, persecution and forced displacement of journalists.

Hit and isolation behind bars

Katsianyna Bakhvalava, journalist for Belsat, an independent Polish-Bilarus television channel, was arrested as she covered the 2020 demonstrations. Originally found guilty of public order disruption and sentenced to two years. She was tried for betrayal in a criminal colony and sentenced, her prolonged sentence at eight years and three months.

Her husband, political analyst Ihar Iliyash, was arrested in October 2024 for Bélarus discreditation and was imprisoned while waiting for the trial.

Today, 31 years old, Bakhvalava has been placed several times in a cell of punishment isolation and in 2022 was beaten, according to a former detainee.

Palina Sharenda-Panasiuk, a former political prisoner who fled in Lithuania, told journalists that she had heard that four prison guards had beaten Bakhvalava, who was crying and asked for a doctor.

Andrzej Poczobut, correspondent for the Polish newspaper influential Gazeta Wybrcza and an eminent figure of the Union of Poades of Bélarus, was found guilty of having harmed the national security of Bélarus and sentenced to eight years, which he serves in the Novopolotsk criminal colony.

Poczobut, 52, suffers from a serious heart disease and has been placed several times in isolation, sometimes for stretching up to six months, Human Rights have said.

At the end of March, his stay in a punitive cell unit, the most severe form of incarceration was extended for six months. Warsaw attempts to intervene failed and Poczobut refused to ask Lukashenko for forgiveness.

Maryna Zolatava is also imprisoned, editor -in -chief of Tut.by, formerly the most popular online media in Belarus, but closed by the authorities in 2021. Zolatava was convicted in 2023 for incitement and distribution of documents urging the actions aimed at national security and sentenced to 12 years.

Parallels with 1984

Lukashenko extended his reign for a seventh term during a January election that the opposition called a farce. Since July, he has forgiven more than 250 people, seeking to improve links with the West.

Belarusian analyst Valery Karbalevich said Lukashenko considered political prisoners as a commodity. It is cynically willing to sell journalists and activists to Europe and the United States in exchange for the softening of economic sanctions and the defrosting of relations. And this process has already started.

Shortly after Trump began his second term, Lukashenko released two American citizens and a journalist from the Belarusian service from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, a media funded by the United States government. Two other RFE / RL journalists, Ihar Losik and Ihar Karnei, remain imprisoned and were Obliged to record repentant videos.

The journalist freed Andrey Kuznechyk, who spent three years in prison, left Belarus for Lithuania.

The first day after my release, I watched the list of journalists behind bars and I was shocked by how much he had grown during my imprisonment, he told AP.

Lutskina, the journalist who also fled to Lithuania, brought her 14 -year -old son with her, saying that he had to learn to distinguish the truth from lies. They both read the dystopian novel by George Orwell 1984, which was prohibited in Bélarus, and find surprising parallels with his homeland.

The Belarus has become a gray country under a gray sky, where people are afraid of everything and speak in whispers, she said.

Lutskina, who is treated for the tumor that made her fading, said she was actually feeling less fear in prison than her Belarusian compatriots outside.

They walk with their heads down, she said, afraid of looking up and seeing the nightmare occurred around them, she added.