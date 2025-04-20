Trump News at a glance: the anti-Trump mass protests on sweeping the nation; Question of the Supreme Court of midnight | Trump administration





The demonstrators went again in the streets through the country on Saturday in the second wave of demonstrations this month, while the organizers seek to transform dissatisfaction with Donald Trumps the presidency into a mass movement which will translate into the action of the ballot boxes.

Large demonstrations have taken place from the east to west coast, in big cities like Washington, New York and Chicago, as well as Rhode Island, Maryland, Wisconsin, Tennessee, South Carolina, among others. Americans abroad also reported their opposition to the Trump agenda in the Irish capital of Dublin and other cities.

In San Francisco, the demonstrators have formed a human chain to spell the words, the dismissal removes! While holding the American flag upside down.

The demonstrations crossed the lines of the parties, say the organizers

The 50501 movement behind the demonstrations said that he sought to send a message to opposition politicians and ordinary voters that vocal resistance to politicians prevail. He also said that the demonstrators were supporters of different parties.

We have recorded Democrats, registered self -employed and republicans registered all because they all believe in America, because they all believe in a fair government that puts people before the profits, said organizer Heather Dunn.

The Supreme Court orders the temporary judgment to expulsion

The United States Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to stop the expulsion of Venezuelan men in police custody in Texas, after their lawyers said they were at an imminent risk of moving without a judicial review.

The order intervened a few minutes after midnight on Saturday and questioned the use of Trump administrations of the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act, a law of the 18th century in wartime.

Indonesian student owned by ice after the visa revoked

An Indonesian father of a child with special needs will remain in detention after an immigration judge ruled on Thursday that his business could continue.

Judge Sarah Mazzie rejected a request for rejection of the case against Aditya Wahyu Harsono for humanitarian reasons, according to her lawyer. Harsono, 33, was arrested by federal agents of his workplace at Minnesota hospital after his student visa was secretly revoked. He was arrested four days later without notice and was to be planned for another hearing on May 1.

Barbara Lee, former member of the US Congress, elected mayor of Oakland

Barbara Lee, former member of the pioneer congress, was elected mayor of Oakland, California, after having removed an insurgent challenge from the center at a critical time for the city of the Bay region.

Lee defeated the former member of the Municipal Council Loren Taylor after nine classified choice voting laps gave him more than 52% of the votes at Taylors 47%, according to the registra of the voters of the county of Alameda.

JD Vance visits the Vatican in the midst of the criticism of immigration policy

Vice-president, JD Vance, had an exchange of opinions with the Secretary of State of the Vaticans on international conflicts and the current immigration, said the Vatican.

The Vatican published a statement after Vance, a Catholic convert, met Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Archbishop Paul Gallagher. The Holy See responded with caution to the Trump administration, in accordance with its tradition of diplomatic neutrality, but expressed its alarm in the face of its repression against immigration and its cuts in international aid.

Day after day: the confrontation of Harvard-White's house

Harvard University took less than 72 hours to reject a series of requests expressed by the Trump administration, creating a confrontation with high issues between the richest USS and the oldest university and the White House.

The rapid reprimand on Monday took place after weeks of increasing pressure from the Harvard faculty, students and former students and the city of Cambridge, all urging the university to defend itself, and higher education as a whole, against what they considered an unprecedented Washington attack. Here's how everything went, day after day.

Indignation as prevails over the expansion of coal coupled with health cuts: there will be no one to work in mines

The efforts of Trump administrations to extend the extraction of coal while simultaneously imposing deep cuts on the agencies responsible for guaranteeing the health and safety of minors have left certain stunned defenders.

The agencies that protect miners against serious professional risks, including the best known condition under the name of Black Lung, were among the people affected by the large government cuts.

