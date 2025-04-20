PM Modi to interact with Indian workers during the visit of Saudi Arabia





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit a djeddah factory and interact with Indian workers during his visit to Saudi Arabia next week, said Foreign Minister Vikram Misri “Saudi Arabia welcomes the second largest community of Indian expatriates in the world. Almost 2.7 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia. It is a great satisfaction that the Indian community in Saudi Arabia is very well considered for their important contribution to national life and the economic development of the kingdom, “said Misri. The visit to the factory would once again highlight the importance that PM Moda attaches to the well-being of Indian workers abroad. Last December, Prime Minister Modi visited a labor camp in the Mina Abdullah region in Kuwait, with a workforce of around 1,500 Indian nationals. It was the first program of his visit to Kuwait and the Prime Minister interacted with a transversal cup of Indian workers from different states of India and inquired about their well-being during a memorable interaction. In recent years, the Indian government has undertaken several technological initiatives such as the E-Migration portal, the Madad portal and the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana for the well-being of Indian workers abroad. In January, while inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, Prime Minister Modi stressed that he had always considered the Indian diaspora as Ambassadors of India. Expressing his joy at meeting and converse with his Indian colleagues around the world, he said that the love and the blessings he receives from them is unforgettable and always remains with him. He hung his sincere gratitude to the Indian diaspora and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to keep his head high with pride on the world scene. Prime Minister Modi stressed that over the past decade, he had met many world leaders, who have all greeted the Indian diaspora for their social values ​​and their contributions to their respective societies. “India is not only the mother of democracy, but democracy is an integral part of Indian life,” said the Prime Minister. He noted that the Indians naturally adopt diversity and integrate perfectly into the societies they join, concerning the local rules and traditions. Meanwhile, stimulating gratitude to Saudi leaders for continuous assistance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Misri said on Saturday that the kingdom played an important role in facilitating the visit of thousands of Indian citizens for annual pilgrimages for HAJ and OMRA. The Haj annual pilgrimage and OMRA are an important component of the bilateral relations of India-Saudi with the Haj quota of India at 175,025 pilgrims. On the diaspora front, the Indian community in Saudi Arabia is 2.7 million strong and acts as a living bridge between the two countries. The contribution of the Indian diaspora to the economic development of Saudi Arabia is widely recognized. The number of Indians in Saudi Arabia increases regularly. In the past year, around one of the Lakh Indians came to Saudi Arabia for a job.

