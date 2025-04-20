Eye we defense, energy, investment links, PM Modi on a 2 -day Tuesday Saudi visit | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Two -day visit to Saudi Arabia next week should see the two parties expand cooperation in a range of crucial areas, such as energy, defense and trade, in addition to accelerating the investment plan of Riyadic 100 billion for India.

Modi should make a two -day visit to Saudi Arabia from Tuesday to organize interviews with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in order to stimulate global bilateral links and exchange opinions on urgent regional and global problems, including the global situation in the middle of the east.

Several memorandums of understanding (MOUS), including one on green hydrogen, should be signed by both parties after Modi-Salman talks, said Foreign Minister Vikram Misri on Saturday at a press conference here.

There will be an effort to infuse a strategic dimension to cooperation in India-Saudi Arabia, he said, without developing.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Modi's visit will offer the opportunity to rely on the already solid strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. Misri also indicated that there could be discussions on how to take action to facilitate the plan of Saudi Arabia to invest 100 billion USD in India as announced during the visit of the Crown Prince in India in 2019.

“Some questions they had raised and we worked in a very constructive manner on these issues,” said Misri. The high-level working group on investment (HLTFI) was created in October 2023 to accelerate the proposed investment, he said.

Misri said that India had discussed the problems reported by the Saudi side with a very open spirit and guaranteed to respond to his concerns.

He said that the implementation of the ambitious India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor Project (IMEEC) can appear in the talks between Modi and Salman.

The conflict of Israel-Hamas as well as the situation in Ukraine should also appear in talks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Saudi India and Arabia should also strengthen their defense ties that may include the establishment of a framework for more military exercises and high -level commitments.

We try to give more substance to the partnership. The opening of defense purchases is a major area, he said.

But the creation of an architecture through which or on the basis of the two countries engage with each other in terms of leadership and at the professional operational level, will also be an area of ​​attention in the months and years to come, he said.