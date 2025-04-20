Imran Khans, the ex-wife Avantika Malik, felt that she would die if her marriage was broken: there is no way that I can move on to something else '| Bollywood





April 20, 2025 04:04 pm is

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, spoke of the idea of ​​divorce, and how she was convinced that she would die after the rupture of the relationship.

The ex-wife of actor Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, frankly talked about the difficult period when the two were to divorce. The two were married in 2011, but separated in 2019. In a new interview with Janice Senquiera on her YouTube channel, Avantika shared that she thought she would die if her marriage collapsed. (Read also: Imran Khan opens onto the divorce of Avantika Malik, says he got married very young: we did not support each other)

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik made the knot in 2011 and separated a few years later in 2019. What Avantika shared

During the interaction, said Avantika, his two people separate, it is not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my wedding broke, I would die. I felt like I did not survive one day without this type. Because of my own fear and my absolute lack of confidence in me, but I was convinced that I will die. The day we decided that that's all, I remember crying as if there had been a death in the immediate family. For me, I was like that. I died. There is no way to move on, I can have a life. I was petrified because I did not win either at that time. I am aware that I come from a lot of privileges and that I was never going to be on the road.

I felt that I had disappointed everyone

She continued to add how the divorce came with a feeling of guilt as if she had dropped her closest people. This golden couple and their fall in grace. These two were so in love, and always together, and always happy, they threw in the towel. I felt that I had disappointed everyone in my life. It was very, very, very hard. And it took me a long time not to wear this responsibility and this disappointment, she added.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were children of childhood. They have come out for a long time after getting married. Imran and Avantika's daughter, Imara Malik Khan, was born on June 9, 2014.

Imran is currently going out with Lekha Washington. The two were apparently part of the same social circle and began to go out together in 2020.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Imran Khans The ex-wife Avantika Malik felt that she would die if her marriage was broken: there is no way that I could move on to something else '

See less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-s-ex-wife-avantika-malik-felt-she-would-die-if-her-marriage-broke-there-s-no-way-i-can-move-on-101745142787107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos