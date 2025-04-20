Turkeys Chps Ozel decreases the bankruptcy of foreign political countries on Cyprus

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the largest political party opposition party, the CHP, criticized the country's foreign policy on Saturday following the signing of a joint declaration by five states of Central Asia and the European Union which excluded the prospect of one of them recognizing the Northas an independent country.

Four of these states, Kazakhstan, Kyrgzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, have majority Turkish populations and are members of the Turkic States (OTS), and this is the subject of the development of the Ozels.

The EU countries and the Turkish republics gathered in Samarkand, they recognized the south of Cyprus and rejected the existence of Northern Cyprus. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Ouzbékistan The opening of embassies in the south of Cyprus is the bankruptcy of the foreign policy of the République des dindesHe said a gathering in the city of Yozgat.

I clearly say that the foreign policy of governments went bankrupt during the period in which we are. I ask, how did you bring things to this point? You have established the OTS, so how is it that those we have been waiting for for years recognize that TRNC now recognizes South Cyprus? We will never remain silent in the face of this great disaster.

He then accused the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan negotiation to abandon our rights in the Aegean Sea and abandon Cyprus and Palestine.

What do you do with Trump to unjustly sell these interests in countries? Shame on you, he added.

The joint declaration was signed in the Uzbek city of Samarkand earlier this month, the five countries had reaffirmed our strong commitment to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council 541 and 550.

Resolution 541 said the Security Council deplores the Declaration of the Turkish Cypriot Authorities for the prevention of the secession of part of the Republic of Cyprus while calling on the Member States of the UN not to recognize the North.

Resolution 550 said it Reiterates the appeal to all states not to recognize the alleged state of the Turkish Republic of Northern CyprusEstablished by secessionist acts, and calls them not to facilitate or in any way help the aforementioned secessionist entity.

The news generated a fierce reaction through the opposition of the turkeys, with the mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas, also of the CHP, denouncing the silence of the country's governments on the issue and saying that he created an image of weakness in our foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Muharrem Ince, opposition political party, the presidential candidate of the CHPS in 2018, also moved to criticize the government of the country following development.

During the time of the AK party governments, Turkey could not prevent the Greek Cypriot State from becoming a member of the EU, could not ensure that Turkish republics recognize the TRNCAnd could not prevent Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan from accepting a decision in the agreement signed with the EU that the Republic of Turkey is an occupant in Cyprus, he said.

He added, The government of the AK party, which has been in power for 23 years, is a full fiascoin foreign policy as well as in agriculture, education and the economy.

Last week, Turkish Cypriot Chief Ersin Tatar called on the Turkish States of Central Asia to be more cautious, in the midst of a wave of anger in Turkey in the wake of the signing of joint declarations.

He had added that the signatories may neglect the RTICULTS of the joint declaration which prevented recognition from the North and added, Do they know where the result of these articles will lead and what consequences they will have and for whom?