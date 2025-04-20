Global Times: XI returns to Beijing after state visits to three countries Se.asia

Beijing,, April 20, 2025 / Prnewswire / – Chinese president Jinping returned to Beijing Friday afternoon after completing the state visits to Vietnam,, Malaysia And CambodiaThe Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

During the first Xi state visits abroad in 2025, lasts April 14 to 18The Chinese chief was warmly welcomed by the inhabitants, the foreign Chinese and the senior officials and the leaders of the three neighboring countries.

Upon arrival, the articles signed by the Chinese president were respectively published in local newspapers in the three countries. Journalists also noted that the media Vietnam,, Malaysia And Cambodia spoke strongly and with anticipation of XI visits.

Analysts believe that the leader's visit has given fruitful results and has a deep meaning, both for pragmatic cooperation in various bilateral fields and for regional stability and development.

They added that narrow interactions are the lively practice of the philosophy of China Neighborhood diplomacy with “friendship, sincerity, mutual advantage and inclusiveness” proposed by XI in 2013, and the principal principle has continuously advanced China relations with neighboring countries.

To date, China has reached a consensus on the construction of a community with a common future with 17 neighboring countries and signed cooperation agreements on belt and road with 25 of them. China is also the largest trading partner in 18 countries in the region, reflecting their deep and growing interdependence.

Complete results

During the visit from XI to VietnamThe two parties signed 45 bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas, including connectivity, artificial intelligence, customs and quarantine inspection, agricultural trade, culture and sports, public well-being, human resources development, media, etc. President XI and the Vietnamese chief in LAM also witnessed the launching ceremony of the China–Vietnam Rail cooperation mechanism in HanoiReported Xinhua.

A joint declaration published in the context of the state visit of XI to Vietnam Tuesday indicated China And Vietnam agreed to build a more extensive and more in -depth versatile cooperation model and accelerate synergy between their development strategies, according to Xinhua.

In MalaysiaHis second judgment, XI met King Sultan Ibrahim and had discussions with the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. During the talks with Anwar on Wednesday afternoon, XI said he was ready to work with Anwar to increase the high-level and strategic development of the China–Malaysia Community with a common future, Xinhua reported.

After the executive talks, China And Malaysia Exchanged more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, covering cooperation in fields such as the three global initiatives, the digital economy, the trade in services, the upgrade and the development of “two countries, twin parks”, joint laboratories, artificial intelligence, railways, railways, ChinaMutual visa exemption and panda conservation, according to Xinhua.

During the conversation Thursday with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in the third stage of his three nations Southeast Asia Tour, the two leaders agreed to build a any time China–Cambodia Community with a shared future in the new era and designated in 2025 The China-Cambodia Year of Tourism.

The two countries have exchanged more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents covering areas such as supply chain production and cooperation, artificial intelligence, development assistance, customs inspection and quarantine, as well as health and the media.

Xu LipingThe director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times by virtue of the Strategic Directorate of Head of State, the latest visits have produced complete and fruitful results.

XU underlined the creation of a China–Vietnam Rail cooperation mechanism, as well as the “2 + 2” dialogue mechanism on diplomacy and defense with Malaysia and “2 + 2” Dialogue mechanism for foreign ministers and defense with Cambodia It was announced during the visit. He was also impressed by increased cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

These achievements said XU, mark a new summit in political and security cooperation, as well as in the construction of industrial and resilient supply chains in the emerging sectors between China And the three countries of Southeast Asia.

Li Haidong, professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that the results of XI visits live in a lively and effective way the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity in the context of the context of China District diplomacy.

Visits have not only tightened the multifaceted links between China And the three countries, but have also created a strong overflow effect in the region, said Li. “In -depth cooperation between China And the three nations of Southeast Asia should benefit a larger range of neighboring and regional countries. “”

Collectively respond to challenges

State visits by the Chinese chief came in the context of a world tariff war, with the Southeast Asian countries, as key links in the world supply chain, undergoing a potentially significant impact of the policy of “reciprocal tariff”. Observers have noted that in a world of increasing turbulence, China The continuation of the creation of a new type of international relations based on win-win cooperation rather than on the results of “zero sum” is increasingly significant, extending the impact of the state visits of the Chinese chief far beyond the scope of bilateral relations.

According to the China–Vietnam joint declaration published in the context of the state visit from XI to Vietnamthe two countries stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Asia-Pacific Region and agreed to practice open regionalism, he said.

During the meeting with XI, Anwar said that the Anase would not approve of any unilaterally imposed rate and promoted collective advancement through cooperation to maintain economic growth.

In CambodiaDuring the meeting with Hun Manet, XI said China And CambodiaThe important forces in the world of world is expected to stick to the common values ​​of peace, unity and cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Hun Manet said that China played a leading role and provided precious stability in the world. Cambodian Prime Minister added that Cambodia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China To protect their common interests, by Xinhua.

Xu said,, “The visits of President Xi sent a clear signal to strengthen regional cooperation, to further solidification of consensus between countries and to inject new momentum into the stability and development of the region.”

Likewise, Li believes that China Close coordination and cooperation with neighboring countries, as well as its positive effects of overflow in the region, will strengthen the confidence of regional and global partners in the future of development.

Liu yingResearcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of Chinasaid that XI state visits will not only promote more in -depth regional economic and commercial development, but will also help unite the countries of the Anase and Asia to collectively respond to external challenges and play a vital role as a stabilizer and engine for the global economy.

Inheritance of Bandung's mind

The day the Chinese chief concluded that his visit to the three Southeast Asian countries also marked the 70th anniversary of the Asian-African historic conference, also known as the Bandung conference. The conference held in Bandung, Indonesiaon April 18 1955, marked the first time that the countries of the United South South World to oppose imperialism and colonialism to defend their sovereign rights and a more equitable world. Representatives of 29 Asian and African countries have proposed Bandung's spirit with “solidarity, friendship and cooperation” at the base, initiating the non-aligned movement and South-South cooperation, Xinhua reported.

“During his state visits, President XI has repeatedly stressed the importance of unity and cooperation between regional countries, and the need to oppose external interference,” said Xu, “Bandung's spirit continues to resonate strongly in the current global context.”

Li stressed that visits have once again demonstrated that China And other countries in the southern world form a community with a common future, based on mutual support and solidarity, also with the common aspiration and interest in pursuing development together.

XI visits underlined the need for closer coordination between developing countries to better protect their sovereignty, security, development and well-being, added Li.

Show the original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-xitures-xi-returns-to-beijing-after-visits-to-trois-seasian-countries-30243005.html

Global Source Times