Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX and X: why Elon Musks India Visit Matters

Elon Musk, who is considered to be close to Donald Trump, leads the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) and has world technology giants like Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), said that he would visit India later this year. The announcement occurred shortly after his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said he discussed “collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation”.

“India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas,” wrote Prime Minister Modi after the appeal. Musk replied: “I can't wait to visit India later this year!”

The subtle tweet suggests big bets and the biggest plans.

It is quite obvious that when Elon Musk establishes feet in India later this year, it will not only be another high -level visit of a world technological Titan. It will be a moment of convergence between the most ambitious innovator in the world and one of its technological borders with the fastest growth.

With Tesla's electric dreams, Starlink's satellite ambitions and Cosmic Aspirations of SpaceX, Musk has not only arrived to visit a friendly visit or to explore opportunities; It arrives at a time when India actively reshapes its place in the world ecosystem of technology and innovation.

Timing

The conversation of the PM Modi with Musk arrives at a time when India is working to obtain a bilateral trade agreement with the United States to compensate for the weight of Trump prices. Trump also slapped India with 27% of American prices on April 2, before announcing a 90 -day break.

Prime Minister Modi and Musk met last time during the former visit to the United States where the owner of SpaceX came with his three children and his partner. They discussed various questions, especially those that fascinate them, such as space, mobility, technology and innovation, said Prime Minister Modi after the meeting.

He also comes a few days before the four-day trip to the American vice-president JD Vance in India. Vance, with his wife and children, will meet Prime Minister Modi on April 21.

Long -awaited entrance to Tesla

The launch of Tesla India has been due for a long time and has been recently in the news with reports suggesting that the company should make it long -awaited by sending a few thousand cars to a port near Mumbai in the coming months. The American automaker plans to start selling these cars in the three major cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to the third quarter of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with development. He also started hiring for a dozen jobs in Delhi and Mumbai.

India, the most populous country in the world, has a huge market for cars and sales of electric vehicles are increasing. Sales of electric vehicles from India have succeeded in 2 million in the CY2024 and Musk has long been trying to make breakthroughs on the market. But there are roadblocks and concerns – one of them being 110% prices on imports of electric vehicles, which Musk and Trump openly criticized.

Tesla has repeatedly asked the government to reduce taxes and suppress additional direct debits from previous discussions.

Musk, who enjoys disproportionate influence with Trump as one of his closest confidants, is often considered the American president and even held press conferences with Trump in the White House Oval Office. Given his influence on Trump, his visit to India and his interest in the market could be crucial for the current tariff negotiations between the two countries.

Tesla tried twice to enter the Indian market, but the two attempts failed. Will the third time be the charm?

Starlink launch

The Internet company by Satellite by Musk, Starlink, also approaches a launch in India. In March, he signed agreements with the majors of telecommunications Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

India needs Starlink and Starlink needs India. The mission of the company to provide high speed internet to poorly served areas is aligned with India's objective to improve rural connectivity. But one of the biggest challenges for Starlink in India is its price. It is much more expensive than existing service providers and can have fewer buyers for the same reason. It can always be a solution for areas without other internet options, such as hilly regions, distant villages and islands.

Even if the company belonging to Musk has signed agreements, it is still awaiting government authorization to officially launch Starlink's services in the country.

X and costumes

The X microblogging platform, also owned by Musk, has been faced with legal problems in India. The company also continued the Indian government, contesting the use of article 79 (3) (b) of the 2000 law on information technologies, to issue blocking orders, claiming that it leads to the creation of a “parallel” and “illegal” content regime.

The section obliges online platforms to delete illegal content when led by a court order or a government notification.

The costume also questions the new Sahyog portal led by the Ministry of Home Affairs since last year. The center, in its argument before the high court of Karnataka, described the pursuit of “unhappy” and “condemnable”.

Despite friction and obstacles, Musk companies align themselves with India's aspirations to become a global hub for innovation and sustainable development. Potential investments in the manufacture of electric vehicles, satellite internet services and spatial exploration resonate with center initiatives to promote clean energy, digital infrastructure and technological progress.

Musk was to visit India last year, but canceled the trip at the last minute, citing Tesla's obligations. However, a few days later, he flew to China.

“Unfortunately, Tesla's very heavy obligations require that the visit to India will be delayed, but I can't wait to visit later this year,” he said that the visit never materialized.

Thus, Musk's plans to visit India have dropped twice. Will the third time be the charm?