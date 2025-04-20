The Supreme Court just pointed out that he could “ go on walking '' with Trumpplegal analyst





The Supreme Court of the United States made an order early Saturday morning, ordering the administration of President Donald Trump to suspend the deportations of Venezuelan detainees under the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies (AEA) of 1798 until further notice, with conservative judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Dissidents.

With this, the legal analyst Mark Joseph Stern suggested on Saturday that this represents an important legal challenge for the presidential authority, characterizing it on the Bluesky social media platform as “potentially a massive signal of the Supreme Court that he is finally ready to go on foot with Trump to stop the deportations of the AEA”.

Newsweek contacted the White House by email on Saturday to comment.

Why it matters

The American authorities make a repression during immigration under Trump, which is committed to launching the largest mass deportation operation in the history of the country. Thousands of people have been detained and expelled since its entry into office, and the administration faces several proceedings in this area.

The president said that most detention and deportations would target people with a criminal record. However, in recent weeks, there have been multiple relationships of people without criminal convictions, and some having valid documentation, owned for expulsion.

Republicans holding a thin majority in the House and the Senate, the courts have undoubtedly become the main avenue to challenge the policy of the Trump administration.

The decision on Saturday is particularly important because it comes from a court with a conservative majority 6-3, including the judges appointed during the first term of Trump.

What to know

According to Reuters, Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed an urgent request to the Supreme Court following reports that some of the men had been placed on buses and were about to be expelled.

A government lawyer declared during the hearing that he was not aware of the plans to expel men that day, but that it could happen on Saturday.

Stern, a main writer covering the courts and the law of the Slate magazine which has reported on the Supreme Court and the Federal Courts since 2013, described the legal battle on Bluesky as “a huge victory for migrants here and a major defeat for Trump's right effort to precipitate a return flight before the courts could act”.

Trump invoked AEA on March 15, targeting the members of Tren of Aragua, a criminal group which he appointed as a terrorist organization, to expel the Venezuelan men accused of having joined the group. It is the same law used to intervene to Japanese, German and Italian nationals during the Second World War.

On April 7, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration could use the AEA to expel the alleged members of Tren of Aragua, but only if a judicial examination could take place.

The court said that the opinion “should be granted within a reasonable time and in the manner that will allow them to actually request habeas in the appropriate place before this dismissal occurs.”

Earlier this month, the court asked the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States of Salvador. Us Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that Greo Garcia was expelled last month due to an “administrative error”. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied that Greo Garcia “would never live in the United States of America again”.

Abrego Garcia, who came to the United States illegally, was arrested in 2019 and accused of being a member of the Gang MS-13, that the Trump administration appointed a foreign terrorist organization. Abrego Garcia denied being a member of the gang, but two judges, in separate decisions, concluded that he was, on the basis of the confidential information provided to the Court. He was protected from expulsion to El Salvador because he said he would be targeted by the rivals of the ms-13 ganglands.

Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland with his wife and children, his family denying that he had links with gangs. Abrego Garcia has no criminal record in the United States, although his wife accused him of domestic violence and has obtained a non-restricting order against him. They have since been reconciled.

The Trump administration and President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele said he did not have the authority to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States

President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on April 14 in Washington, the president of the DC, Donald Trump

Legal analyst Mark Joseph Stern wrote on Bluesky on Saturday: “I think the majority that raised [U.S. District Judge James] Boasberg's order of restriction believed that Trump would take into account his warning concerning the regular procedure and would stop other interpretations of the AEA until SCOTUS governs their legality. Instead, Trump tried to sneak migrants before the courts could act. And now I think Scotus is upset. “”

He added: “It is so unusual for the Supreme Court to make an order so late in the evening and honestly, only Thomas and Alito noted their dissidents. As fascinating as Scotus precipitated the order before Alito can finish writing his dissent. It never happens!

In its decision, the Supreme Court wrote: “There is a request before the court on behalf of a putative class of detainees requesting an injunction against their dismissal under the law on extraterrestrial enemies. The case is currently pending before the fifth circuit.”

He added: “To the action of the fifth circuit, the general solicitor is invited to submit a response to the request before this court as soon as possible. The government is responsible for not withdrawing any member of the putative class of the United States prisoners until the additional order of this court.”

What happens next?

Saturday's decision temporarily suspended the deportation rather than prohibiting it squarely. This leaves open the possibility that deportations can take place if the Trump administration provides additional legal insurance that meets the court requirements in matters of judicial control.

The administration's response will probably determine the next stages of this current legal battle between executive authority and judicial surveillance.

