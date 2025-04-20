The White House requests corporate sponsors for the roller of Easter eggsExBulletin





President Trump and the Easter rabbit wave during the annual roll of Easter eggs in the White House on the Southern lawn on April 22, 2019. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

The White House is for the first time by soliciting corporate sponsors so that the annual event of Easter egg roles takes place on the southern lawn on Monday. This occurs when the leaders of billionaire technology have faced growing criticism to reconcile the Trump administration.

“In addition to the roller of classic eggs and egg hunting with real, small and medium -sized eggs given by American egg producers, will benefit from a wide range of entertainment activities thanks to the White House Historical Association and its partnerships,” said the White House in a press release.

Among the sponsors were companies such as YouTube, Amazon and Facebook and Instagram Parent Company Meta.

The leaders of the Technology Company, including Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Mark Zuckerburg de Meta and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, were criticized for donations from their companies to the inauguration fund of Trumps and for taking meetings with Trump and its allies.

The most notable among the technological billionaires to rub the elbows with Trump is the boss of Tesla, Elon Musk, who took unprecedented power in the White House, despite the fears that his involvement in federal affairs has marked a change in inappropriate and illegal government protocol.

CNN reported for the first time earlier this month that the White House had started to won the sponsors for the generally apolitical family gathering, between $ 75,000 and $ 200,000. The White House says that the money collected will go to the White House Historical Association, a non -profit organization.

In a statement, YouTube said that his participation in the role of Easter eggs “has become an annual tradition, and we do so in accordance with the administration process. Our goal is to provide children with the opportunity to meet their favorite creators, and we are impatient to have a presence this year again.” NPR contacted other companies, but they did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The annual event dates back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, according to the White House, and with the exception of the shortages of war and food, is a pillar of Pennsylvania avenue since 1878.

The event, which, according to the White House, will use eggs “given by American egg producers”, also occurs while egg prices in the United States have reached record peaks due to an avian flu epidemic which forced farmers to kill millions of egg-weighted chickens.

