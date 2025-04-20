Politics
JD VANCE, wife USHA to visit the Akshardham temple, PM Modi to organize dinner
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organize a dinner for US vice-president JD Vance and the second lady of Indian origin USHA on Monday evening, after having talks with the American leader who should focus on trade, prices and several other key questions, people familiar with the case said on Saturday.
The American vice -president, his wife, USHA, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – should land at Palam air base here at 10 am on Monday during a four -day visit to India.
Vances will be welcomed upon their arrival by a Prime Minister of the Union.
Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will go to Jaipur and Agra.
Vance should be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including the Pentagon and the State Department, said the people mentioned above.
A few hours after his arrival in Delhi, Vance and his family should visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and could also go to a sales complex selling traditional Indian hand-made products, they said.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Modi will welcome Vance for talks that should focus on an early finalization of the proposed bilateral trade agreement as well as on the means of stimulating the overall trajectory of links between the two countries.
The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra should be part of the Indian team led by Modi, said the people.
After the talks, the Prime Minister will host the Vances and the US officials who accompany him for dinner.
The people mentioned above declared that Vance and his family will leave for Jaipur on Monday evening.
In Delhi, the American vice-president and his family should stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.
On April 22, vances will visit a number of historic sites, including the Fort d'Amer, also known as Fort Amber – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – people said.
In the afternoon, the US vice-president should contact a rally at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, they added.
Vance is expected to immerse itself in the broader aspects of India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration during his speech which should be assisted by diplomats, experts in foreign policy, Indian government officials and a university.
The American vice-president and his family should go to Agra on the morning of April 23, the people mentioned above said.
In Agra, they will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an outdoor emporium with various Indian artefacts, they said.
After concluding their trip to AGRA, the Vances will return to Jaipur in the second half of April 23.
Vance and his family will leave for the United States of Jaipur on April 24, according to the people mentioned above.
In Jaipur, the vances should stay at the elegant Rambagh palace, a luxury hotel that used to serve as a royal guest house.
