Pandora Box: excessive role of the army in the government of concerns in Indonesia

Jakarta, April 20- The first six months of the president of the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subaianto, sparked the doubt of human rights activists, replicas, the influence of the increasingly widespread influence of the kingdom, threats to journalists and the weakest economy. Last month, the Indonesian Parliament approved a legal amendment to allow military staff to serve in 14 government institutions, going from 10 before, including the prosecutor's office. This decision aroused a warning that the third democratic country in the world could return to the authoritarian model of the Suharto era which reigned for more than three decades. The government does not seem to be aware that Indonesia is always a collective trauma of the new ORDE, said the deputy director of the NGO IMPARASSE HUSSEIN AHMAD. Prabowo, a former commander of the basic and elite unit at the time of Suharto, was accused once involved in the abduction of activists, but had never been charged and denied the charges of the accusation. He managed to restore his political image and won the elections in his promise to pursue the policy of President Joko Widodo. But in the short term since taking power, his former character as a military figure has become a public objective, in particular following his role in the enlargement of military influence within the government. Even former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono also spoke, describing military involvement in politics as a question of “taboo”. The presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi denied that the allegations of Indonesia will return at the time of Suharto and say that the role of the military is now focused only in the sectors that need specialized expertise. Prabowo also presented his minister of the cabinet in military uniforms at a post office rally, while his Minister of Defense announced the creation of 100 battalions to support the government's agenda. From an economic point of view, the prabowo administration is under pressure when the value of the roupie falls and the market is uncertain, leading to government budget cuts. Another controversial problem is a new rule that allows police to monitor foreign journalists, including the need for permission to present themselves from a particular location. Although the police said that the letter was not compulsory, groups like Human Rights Watch feared that this would restrict media freedom. Journalist interruption incidents have also increased, including pork and mouse heads, were sent to the Office of Tempo magazine and cyber attacks on their website. Tempo journalist Francisca Christy Rosana, who was the victim of “Doxxing”, said the incident was clearly intended to scare and block the work of journalists. Massive demonstrations were also triggered last month, people carrying an poster urging the army to “return to the barracks”, but Prabowo described the reaction accordingly as long as it did not threaten public order.

