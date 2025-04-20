The Turkish government slammed allegations not based on corruption based in Cyprus involving Erdogan, Fidan

The Directorate of Presidential Communications of the turkey on Saturday evening criticized fictitious and not founded allegations Presented against the president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and others concerning the participation reported in corruption linked to the high -level mafia in the north of Cyprus.
The allegations, made by a murdered Cypriot Turkish businessman, Halil Falyalis, the former financial director Cemil Onal and the head of the political parties of the Turkish opposition Ozgur Ozel, linked to dirty money being washed, to the bribes and a dirty network, connecting those to the top of the Turkish government, the Falueli family and the Serim family.
The Serim family understands Father Maksut Serim, who managed the discretionary funds of Erdogans, and the sons Yasin Ekrem Serim, the former northern embassador, which was relieved of their functions in February.
It was determined that New manipulators concerning the change of duty at the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia were manufactured. All so-called dialogues and allegations in the news, in which [Erdogan] And [Fidan] are mentioned, are fictitious. Do not believe untreated allegations, said the communications department.
The allegations had concentrated on rumor cassettes that Halil Falyali had wanted, if and if necessary, use as blackmail against powerful characters.
Onal had alleged that when Serim had been appointed summer ambassadorlast, he was told, Get these strips and bring them back, that's how you will start in the state.
However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type,Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for himself.
Hakan Fidan would then have transmitted the bands to the head of MIT Ibrahim Kalin, who informed Erdogan of the situation. The content of the alleged missing bands is not known, but it has been said that Erkam Yildirim and Halit Fidan are both mentioned.
Ozgur Ozel then spoke of the question in the parliament of turkeys earlier in the week.
It turns out that Hakan Fidan is involved in this company. [Former Turkish prime minister] Binali Yildirim is involved in this company. The children of these friends, these politicians, the previous Prime Minister, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, are involved in this company. There are 45 cassettes, 40 were seized, five were suspended, he said.
Hakan Fidans' son says that to this person. Binali Yildirims' son says that to this person. I would be ashamed to say these things here. I'm not Erdogan. The person who will call for anyone a thief and will say something based on the slander of false witnesses before the finalization of the accusations is Erdogan.All the dirt has been exposed here.