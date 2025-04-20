The extraordinary deportation decision of supreme courses strongly reprimands Trump.





Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Supreme Court made an emergency order interrupting Trump's administrations reported efforts to pilot Venezuelan migrants to a prison in El Salvador before being able to challenge their expulsion. The intervention of the courts at the end of the evening is an extraordinary and very unusual reprimand to the government, which could well mark a turning point in the majority approach of this administration. For months, Scotus granted the government all the advantages of doubt, accepting questionable justice services and granted Trump immense deference. On Saturday, however, a majority of judges reported that they no longer trusted the administration to comply with the law, including the own court decisions. If this is indeed the case, we probably support ourselves towards a frontal conflict between the president and the court, with fundamental principles of constitutional democracy suspended in balance.

SCUTUS's emergency order in AARP c. Trump was born from the illegal efforts of governments to send Venezuelan migrants to a Salvadoral prison by invoking the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act of 1798. Thursday, the lawyers of these people told a federal court that the government was preparing to compensate them briefly in El Salivador, where they would be independent at a non -disturbed detention center. A federal judge in the South Texas District had already blocked their withdrawal, the government sought to escape this prescription by busing migrants in the Northern Texas District, where the non-no-to-apply order would not apply. He then gave these migrants Opinions, in English only, declaring that they would be expelled immediately, without indicating that they could contest their deportations before the court. (The officials refused to give these opinions, or any other information, to the lawyers of migrants.) The government intended to get them out of the country within 24 hours, according to court documents.

This conduct blazed the decision of the supreme courts only 12 days ago, providing migrants with regular procedure protection. The court unanimously agreed that these people had to receive an opinion that they are subject to deletion and that this notice must be granted within a reasonable time and so as to allow them to actually request a reparation. Obviously, giving the Hispanophones a naked opinion in English that they will be expelled do not respect this mandate. But when the lawyers for migrants asked for judicial intervention, the Ministry of Justice responded as it does so often these days: by monthly. Despite in -depth evidence of the opposite, the MJ lawyers told several courts that they did not intend to deport migrants on Friday or Saturday, and that they would not deport anyone without offering them the regular procedure guaranteed by SCOTUS. Two different federal judges refused to intervene on Friday evening, noting that they did not have the power to do so.

The aclu then begged the Supreme Court to the aid. And the court forced. The majority ordered the government not to withdraw any people asking for compensation until the new ordinance of this court. Consequently, the government could not expel the migrants to El Salvadoras which he seemed to be about to make American guard. Only judges Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas noted their dissidents.

There are three remarkable aspects of the court decision. First of all, he acted with Speedso quickly surprising, in fact, that he published the order before Alito could finish writing his dissent; It was forced to note only that a declaration would follow. This is a major violation of the protocol so that the Supreme Court publishes an order or an opinion before a dissident justice ends the drafting of their opinion, that which reflects the deep urgency of the situation. Likewise, an awkward sentence in the order of the courts may imply that Alitowho first received the complainants requested to send it back to the complete court, as it is custom, forcing the other judges to tear off the case. No matter what exactly occurred, it is clear that a majority would not let Alito maintain a rapid action. He also acted before the United States Court of Appeal for the 5th circuit had the opportunity to intervene, and before the Ministry of Justice had the opportunity to respond to the complainants. These very abnormal movements also reveal the desire to act quickly.

Second, it is clear as the day when the Supreme Court simply did not trust the Trump administrations affirms that this would not appear migrants during the weekend without regular procedure. If the court believed these representations, it would not have acted in such a rapid and dramatic way; He could have waited for the lower courts to sort the question, confident that no one would face irreparable damage in the meantime. The majority decision of Wade in right indicates a skepticism that the Ministry of Justice was telling the truth. It is also overwhelming that the majority does not even wait for the Doj to file a brief with the court before acting. The only plausible explanation for the court order is that a majority feared that the government prevails migrants to El Salvador if it does not intervene immediately. This fear is well founded, because we now have substantial evidence that the government lied to a federal judge last month to thwart a court order arresting expulsion flights.

Finally, and perhaps the most obviously, it is essential that only Thomas and Alito noted their dissidents. When the court takes emergency measures, the judges do not have to note their votes, but they generally do it; We can probably assume that this order was 72. So far, all these judges have, to various degrees, called the president with children's gloves, giving him a series of close victories for procedural reasons which avoided a direct collision between the branches. This accommodation achieved a sudden stop on Saturday.

And this is the most encouraging sign that we have seen from the Supreme Court since January 20. For too long, the judges appointed Republicans have attributed to Trump the presumption of regularity, assuming that they can trust the representations made by his Ministry of Justice. He made compromises that save the president's face and do not stop ordering him without ambiguity to follow the law. Meanwhile, an increasing number of lower courts have pleaded from Scotus to see the painful reality that this president will happily defy judicial orders; that his doj will shamelessly lies; That if the Supreme Court does not end its unleashing, it will undermine the whole of the federal judiciary of its independence and its remaining authority. The Saturday order gave us, not for a moment too early, the first sign that a majority of judges received the message and are ready to answer accordingly.

