The Supreme Court orders Trump's administration not to deport the Venezuelans by virtue of the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act for the moment





Washington, the Supreme Court, in the early hours of Saturday, the Trump administration told not to expel Texas -based Venezuelan men.

The court did not grant or refused a request submitted by lawyers for prisoners, but has actually paused on the case, which affects those currently detained in the jurisdiction of the North District of Texas.

The government is responsible for not withdrawing any member of the putative class of the United States inmates until the new ordinance of this Court, said the brief prescription.

The United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, December 2, 2024.Graeme Sloan / SIPA USA via AP

Two conservative judges, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, did not agree with the decision of the Supreme Court, noted the order.

Above the same time, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected a request by men, who alleges the administration are gang members, to arrest any deportation under a law in wartime called the Act on Extraterrestrial enemies.

Friday afternoon, at least one charter bus rolled at the BlueBonnet detention center in Anson, Texas, a city about 200 miles west of Dallas, where men are detained.

Administration officials seek to expel men, who, according to them, are members of the Gang Tren in Aragua. There are major questions about the question of whether the government has the power to apply the law on extraterrestrial enemies to gang members outside of a war situation and if the Judices concerning gang membership are correct.

The complainants only ask that this court preserves the status quo so that the members of the proposed course are not sent to a notorious prison in Salvador before the American judicial system can afford regular procedure, their lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in the Supreme Court file.

In a statement, Lee Genernt, the Senior Aclu lawyer in the case, praised the decision of the Supreme Court, claiming that these men were imminent in danger of spending their lives in a horrible foreign prison without ever having had the chance to go before the courts. We are relieved that the Supreme Court did not allow the administration to take them like the others last month.

The action of the Supreme Court follows a decision of April 7 in which the court clearly indicated that any person that the government wanted to expel under the Act on Extraterrestrial enemies must have the possibility of challenging the decision via Habeas Corpus petitions.

Later on Saturday, the Solicitor General D. John Sauer filed the administration's response to the court, as indicated, urging the judges to reject the complainants' request once they have examined the case.

Among other things, he said that the request had been made prematurely before the lower courts could properly weigh.

In these very irregular circumstances, candidates can hardly establish a clear and indisputable right to the extraordinary reparation they are looking for, he wrote.

Sauer also said that all detainees subject to imminent expulsion have enough time to submit complaints from Habeas and that the government has agreed that it would not express anyone with a pending complaint.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, commented on the case on Saturday, saying that she expects the administration to be authorized to carry out her expulsion plans.

“We are convinced that we would ultimately prevail against the assault of unlikely disputes brought by radical activists,” said Leavitt in a part of a position on X.

The case raises questions not only on the aggressive and unprecedented use of the presidential power to invoke the law of the 18th century, which was only used when the country was at war, but also on the question of whether its administration complies with judicial orders.

In his previous decision, the Supreme Court created a judge in Washington for the way he treated the case, but said the applicants could continue the districts in which they are confined. The vote to cancel the lower court was 5-4, with liberal judges joined in part by the conservative judge Amy CONEY Barrett.

The dispute continues in a separate case on Trump administrations wrong by the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

Lawrence Hurley

Raquel Coronell Uibe and Sarah Dean contributed.

