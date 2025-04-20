Jokowi gave instructions to the participants in the national police SESPIMMEN, what was the content?





Kompas.com -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo, gave a certain number of important departments to the students of the school of school leadership and average (SESPIMMEN) of the 65th regional police (DIKREG). The management was sent when Jokowi received a group of participants in his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Thursday 4/17/2025). The meeting took place in a familiar atmosphere as a place of friendship between the former president and the officers of the college who underwent a strategic education. Read also: Jokowi gave the management of the participants to the national police of Sespimen at his home What is the content of Jokowi management? One of the participants who participated was Kompol Syarif Fitriansyah who also participated in the SESPIMMEN education program. According to Patun Pokjar II Serdik Sespimmen in the 65th Dikreg, the main commissioner Denny, Jokowi stressed the importance of synergy between TNI and Polri in maintaining national stability. “The fact is that it (advised) to become a better member of the national police and the TNI in the future,” said Commissioner Denny on Saturday (19/04/2025). “And can be loved by the community and become a model for the community,” he continued. The management was considered to be very relevant given the position of the participants SESPIMMEN as candidates for strategic leaders in the police environment. Strong integrity and management capacities become the main provisions that should be attached to them. Jokowi highlights the challenges of technological development Jokowi also underlined the challenges of an increasingly complex future. In the digital age, technological developments such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are new challenges that must be confronted with law enforcement officials. “Future developments are linked to leadership in order to deal with global challenges in the digital age, artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence (AI), as well as to robotics“Said Kombes Denny. Jokowi recalled that future threats came not only from conventional aspects, but also from the dynamics of technology that continued to develop quickly. What is the National Police Sespimmen? For more information, the National Police SESPIMMEN is an advanced educational establishment for community officers with the rank of the main commissioner of the police (AKBP) and the police commissioner (KOMPOL). This education aims to form a figure of the national police chief who has strategic skills, great integrity and strong national insight. Read also: PSI denies the question of Twin Sun, Jokowi is not the opposition of Prabowo Jokowi hopes that graduates of his Pimmen will be able to meet the challenges of the time while retaining public confidence, respecting professionalism and strengthening transversal cooperation, including military institutions.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/jawa-tengah/read/2025/04/19/213604388/jokowi-beri-arahan-kepada-peserta-sespimmen-polri-apa-isinya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos