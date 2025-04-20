Exclusive: Imran Khan is thinking about choosing the right content for her daughter Imara





In a recent conversation with the editor -in -chief of Filmfare, Jiteh Pillai, in the ring with Filmfare, Imran Khan opened in the most relatable way – speaking of the way in which becoming a father completely moved his perspective on the programs that children watch. He shared how to look at cartoons with his daughter Imara made him more aware of the type of messaging transmitted to young minds. What was previously just the background noise now took a break and think.

#FilmfareeExClusive: #imrankhan reveals that he is watching #Avatarthelastairbender and the series live #onepiece with his daughter #Imara.ðâââââté

– Filmfare (@filmfare) on April 15, 2025 he specifically underlined Paw Patrol – a show that his daughter loved – and how it bored him that all male dogs had cool equipment, fascinating missions and screen time, while the only woman dog had just something to do. “All boy's dogs do things and the dog's daughter does not receive the images,” he noted. This moment made him realize how the beginners gender roles are starting to strengthen. Now, as a parent, it is more aware of choosing stories where Imara sees girls led by the forehead, and not seated on the sidelines.

See also: Exclusive: Imran Khan opens up to be compared to Ranbir Kapoor at the start of his career

Looking at his own trip, Imran also thought about his first years in front of the camera. Although many remember his children's roles in the films of his uncle Aamir Khan like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, it was Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na in 2008, who really marked the beginning of his career as a leading man. This film not only presented it to a new generation of fans, but also gave it its own identity in the industry, distinct from the inheritance of its famous family.

In The Ring With Filmfare continues to bring out these rare and not kept moments of celebrities – giving fans a chance to see a more personal and thoughtful side of the stars they grew up looking at. For Imran, this conversation focused less on the spotlight and more on the growth, the perspective and the little girl who has now changed the way he sees the world.

See also: Exclusive: Imran Khan talks about keeping its distance from industry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/exclusive-imran-khan-reflects-on-choosing-the-right-content-for-daughter-imara-73107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos