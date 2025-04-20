Trump's push to reject the president of the federal reserve is expanding economic concerns





Sun April 20, 2025 US President Donald Trump has set out the obstacle on Jerome Powell, the president of the Federal Reserve, expressing the desire to withdraw from his position. This decision comes in the midst of Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's reluctance to reduce interest rates, a strategy which, according to Trump, would facilitate easier access to affordable loans for businesses and developers. According to advisers close to Trump, he explores the options to accelerate the withdrawal of Powell, despite the constitutional concerns surrounding such an action. Economic experts warn that this could dive the United States into a significant economic slowdown. On April 18, Kevin Hassett, economic advisor to the White House, discussed the potential for dismissal from Powell, declaring that the president and his team continue to assess the situation. Trump accused Powell of engaging in political maneuvers by not reducing interest rates, saying that he has the power to withdraw it quickly. In a previous publication, Hassett had warned of Powell's rejection during Trump's first term, arguing that this could undermine the reputation of the federal reserve and the credibility of the US dollar. However, he has since indicated that changes under market conditions could require a reassessment of this position. Powell has constantly underlined the independence of the federal reserve, saying that his withdrawal would not be legally possible. He aims to serve until the end of his mandate in May 2026, regardless of Trump's pressure to resign. If Trump succeeds in replacing Powell with a loyalist, the consequences for the American economy could be disastrous. The trade war and the current Trump prices have already contributed to the increase in inflation, and a drop in interest rates could exacerbate this trend, leading to even higher inflation rates. Historical examples, such as the inflation crisis in Türkiye, underline the risks associated with the ignorance of economic fundamentals. In Türkiye, inflation has climbed over 80% before the government took measures to increase interest rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously prohibited the central bank from increasing rates, resulting in serious economic repercussions. Some analysts speculate that if they are faced with an increase in inflation, Trump could use the implementation of price controls. Economists like Jens Sdekum suggested that after the dismissal of Powell, Trump could impose price ceilings on essential goods, especially in grocery stores. These government interventions include the risk of chasing markets on the market or giving rise to black markets. Currently, Trump has expressed his concerns regarding the increase in food costs, egg prices being almost $ 5 to almost $ 7 per dozen since January. Despite these increases, he said that food prices drop, a statement that contradicts consumer and economic analysis experiences. Experts agree that Trump prices contribute to larger price increases in various sectors, and not only to specific items. In particular, the economist Isabella Weber stressed that the impact of these prices extends beyond the localized pricing peaks, affecting many industries. In the light of these developments, the economic landscape in the United States remains uncertain, with concerns that rise on the potential consequences of Trump's actions concerning the management of the federal reserve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themunicheye.com/trump-dismiss-federal-reserve-chair-economic-concerns-18605 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos