



Avantika Malik remembers her daughter's reaction to divorce Imran Khan: will I get a new Mumma?

Avantika Malik remained away from the way after the spotlight with her husband, the actor Imran Khan. Years after their divorce, she broke her silence and opened life as a single parent. In a recent interview, Avantika spoke of ending the wedding and moving on. Avantika Malik on the divorce of Imran Khan

During a conversation with Janice Sequeira on Cotos The Healing Circle, said Avantika, it is only two people who separate, it is not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my wedding broke, I would die. I felt that I would not survive one day without this guy. I was convinced that I would die. The day we decided that that's all, I cried as if there had been death in the immediate family. I was petrified because I did not win either at that time. I am aware that I come from a lot of privileges and that I will not be on the road.

Avantika also spoke of being completely dependent on the partner. As a person who has “dad problems”, of course, it will color my way of looking at men. We met when we were 19 years old, and when you are with someone for a long time, co-dependence occurs. I couldn't book a plane ticket by myself! I was married to someone whose life was greater, it was a public figure, she added.

The ex-couples has a daughter named Imara. Avantika remembers, at the start, she had a lot of questions. She said to herself, “Does that mean I'm going to have a new Momima?” I said to myself: 'No, darling, you are stuck with this' … What Imran and I did well is that we were very consistent about his time with both of us. We have common custody. She spends half of her week with me, half of her week with him.

Imran and Avantika got married in 2011. They welcomed their Imara daughter in 2014. She will be 11 years old this year.

