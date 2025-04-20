The demonstrators gather outside the White House in the middle of the anti-Trump demonstrations on a national scale





A large number of people gathered near the White House on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trumps Agenda, based on a general effort by anti-Trump organizers to galvanize the voters concerned by administration policies and the significant use of executive authority.

The participants of the demonstration, which took place at Lafayette Square Park in Washington, DC, told NBC News that the treatment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, which, according to the Trump administration, was wrongly expelled from El Salvador, was one of the problems which led them to participate in the demonstration.

Everyone should have a regular procedure. No one should be removed and locked up. I don't care if he is a murderer, he should always have a regular procedure, said the Susie Stern demonstration of Ohio. This is what this country is based on. Laws.

The White House alleys that Greo Garcia is a member of a gang, and the administration said that if he returned to the country, he will be expelled again. The judicial archives indicate that Greo Garcia has never been criminally charged in the United States or Salvador, and his wife and lawyers deny that he is a member of a gang.

Other demonstrators have challenged what they have described as administrations do not take into account the decisions of the federal courts, including a decision confirmed by the Supreme Court ordering Trump to facilitate that Garcias returns to the United States.

What is happening is very worrying with regard to regular procedure and how democracy is supposed to work, the first Samantha Echols demonstrator of Silver Spring told NBC, Maryland. You should not be able to decide what are the laws, to disappear, to punish people to disagree with you. This is things that dictators do, and I don't want to see our country slide in this direction.

The concerns about the case of Abrego Garcia were at the center of a similar demonstration to Midtown New York, where thousands of people gathered in front of the New York public library to protest against Trump's immigration policies, according to NBC New York. A demonstrator said politicians created a scary effect throughout the city.

People are afraid to go to church. People are afraid of going to work. People are afraid of taking their children to school, “said Amanda Harvey, a Brooklyn resident, New York.

According to WXIA-TV, a subsidiary NBC, two demonstrations, including a demonstration in front of the State Capitol building, attracted dozens of demonstrators. Participants listed a litany of reasons for demonstrations, including the efforts of the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk and Trump, to reshape the government.

They attack dei, making this witch hunt. They dismiss many federal workers and try to empty all the social programs we need, such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, a demonstrator at Georgia Capitol told Wxia. Every day is something new.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the demonstrations.

The national demonstrations are part of an effort that has started further this month with a series of practical events across the country.

The events are coordinated by 50501. The organizers describe the movement as a diversified group of Americans who represent democracy and who oppose the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

The name 50501 refers to the objective of the groups of 50 states, 50 demonstrations, 1 movement.

According to a list published online by the group, the Saturdays Day of Action has experienced nearly 700 events nationwide, from a Potluck & Protest event in Kanab, Utah, to a Tesla demonstration in Woodstock, Virginia, a rally in Take America in Paw Paw, Michigan.

The national demonstrations occur while the Democrats work to counter more aggressively Trumps Agenda, a major demand for the voters of the parties, according to recent polls.

AnnBC News Pollconded in March revealed that almost two -thirds of democratic voters said they wanted the Democrats of the Congress to stick to their positions even if it leads to dead end, while a third party wanted their leaders to compromise with Trump.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., And representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., organized a series of Oligarchy tour stops across the country, including an event last week in Los Angeles which attracted more than 30,000 people, according to the Senators.

The Democrats of Congress in recent months have organized dozens of small events from the town hall in order to capitalize on the political reaction to prevail over the major reductions in the Federal Policy of Policy of Workhop and Prices.

Regarding Saturday demonstrations, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said: I believe that public feeling is everything. And public feeling increases against Donald Trumpas, more Americans are faced with an increase in costs and less freedom Underdonald Trumps Chaotic failed leadership.

