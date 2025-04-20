Imran Khans Sisters deposit outrageous pleads on access refused





Islamabad: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the sisters of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan have deposited requests against the authorities of the Adiala prison, accusing them of challenging judicial orders by repeatedly refusing access to the visits planned to the founder of the PTI, reported Dawn. Presenting Friday before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, as well as the leaders of the PTI Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Aliya Hamza and others, called for action against what they described as prison administrations and a coherent refusal to allow meetings commanded by the court. Aleema Khan, represented by lawyer Ali Bukhari, submitted a petition for outrage appointing the secretary to the interior of Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala prison as respondents. The petition has described the refusal of access to Khan as a blatant violation of judicial orders. He also pointed out that the IHC had previously authorized Imran Khan to meet his family, his lawyers and his party representatives twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The petition also noted that a complete list of approved visitors, including legal advisers and family members, had been submitted in accordance with the court directive. However, he alleged that even the planned visits were blocked by the prison authorities.

He argued that access to legal representation and that the family is a fundamental right, in particular for a former Prime Minister facing several legal proceedings. The petition added that the conduct of prison administrations was equivalent to a violation of the court order and the prison manual. Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had previously filed a similar petition for contempt, which is still underway to plan a court by the court. Addressing the media outside the IHC, Aleema Khan sentenced the prison authorities for prevented the legal advisers from meeting Khan. She said the court clearly made an order for a lawyer list [to meet Khan]. Why are they arrested? She expressed her concern that interference was targeting the sabotage of the legal defense of the founders of the PTI and accused the authorities of deliberating interference in the legal process, Dawn reported. Aleema Khan noted that legal consultations should have priority over other visits. We will stand outside Adiala prison and insist on the fact that no one else meets it until its lawyers are authorized, she said. (Ians)

