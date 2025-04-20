



Thousands of people attend “Hands!” Rally at the Capitol

Hundreds of people gathered in Michigan Capitol on Saturday afternoon to protest against the administration of President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. Like “off!” Protests earlier in April, the demonstrators filled the lawn of the Capitol agitating handmade signs opposing Trump and Elon Musk and calling on the Congress to act.

The rally, held by stand against extremism in “solidarity” with the 50501 movement, started at noon with a walk around the Capitol. Subsequently, the crowd was held in front of the Capitol marches to hear local organizers, politicians and community members.

John Lathrop, a 75 -year -old Vietnam veteran from Battle Creek, said that the event on Saturday was “in the third” rally or protest he had attended this year.

“I do not agree with the policies of the current administration, in particular for veterans,” he said. “Talking about cup (veterans), removing veterans …”

Gordon Vantonne, 76, from the canton of Waterford and also a Vietnam veteran, added that it was “important for people to know what the veterans represented”.

Like “Hands!” Protests earlier in April, the demonstrators filled the lawn of the Capitol agitating handmade panels opposing Trump and Elon Musk and called the Congress – in particular democratic politicians – to act. There were fewer people than a demonstration held on April 5, when thousands of people appeared to protest against the president's policies.

Groups like the Socialist Equality Party and The International Youth and Students for Social Equity have set up stands on the banks of the crowd. George Kirby, a downstream resident, said that he was trying to raise awareness of organization and call for unity with the working class.

Kirby, 35, said that the American working class and the young people were attacked, and that there was no big party that was ready to defend them.

“There must be international unity for working class people,” he said. “We need a working class party in the United States.”

Shortly before the speakers, who included the state representative, Jasper Martus, D-Flushing and the Militant Lansing, Lorenzo Lopez, began, the crowd directed a song calling for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a union union and the father of three people whom the Trump administration was remunerated by the country, the administration of Trump was a member of MS-13, Trump's group was the subject of a Trump group Artified Garcia is an MS-13 member a month ago. Terrorist organization, and in 2021, his wife asked for a temporary protection prescription after a domestic dispute.

“They have to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” said Tara Eavy, a resident of the County of Oakland. “There was no regular procedure. If that happens to the most vulnerable of us, those who have the least power, it could possibly happen to us.”

Eavy, 28, held a sign showing the statue of the Liberty by removing her earrings as if she was about to fight. He said: “Girl. Hold my earrings.”

The event on Saturday was only one of the many nationally. In Michigan, similar demonstrations took place in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Contact Sarah Atwood at [email protected]. Follow it on x @sarahmatwood.

