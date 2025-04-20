On April 13, before reaching Hanoi during a state visit to Vietnam, President Xi Jinping said that he is expecting the opportunity to work with the Vietnamese team to develop a new plan for the construction of the Chinese-Vietnam community with a common future.

XI later underlined that the construction of a Sino-Vietnamese community of shared future is of great world importance: the two countries have joined the path of peaceful development, and more than 1.5 billion people will work together towards modernization, which will effectively protect regional and even global peace and stability and will promote common development. The boat can withstand stormy waves, and the boat can go stable and far. China and Vietnam are both beneficiaries of economic globalization and it is necessary to strengthen strategic efforts, to jointly oppose unilateral intimidation and to maintain the stability of the global free trade system and the industrial supply chain.

The story continues below this announcement

It sounds good, but the reality is very different.

The death of a lama

A few days before Xi's departure for Vietnam, the international media reported the disappearance and then the death of a very respected Tibetan lama, Tulku Hungkar Dorjee 'Rinpoche'.

The Lama, known for its work in the field of education and culture in the Golok region of northeast of Tibet, died on March 29, 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam. It was the Chinese authorities who informed his monastery, the Pémaine monastery in the county of Gade of the autonomous Tibetan prefecture of Golog, of his death. Apparently, he had been in Vietnam since July 2024.

According to the Tibet International Campaign (ICT), the Lungngon monastery published an apparently restrictive statement dated April 3 saying that Tulku Hungkar Dorjee had left for a retreat last year. However, Lamas followers did not accept this version.

On April 8, Radio Free Asia (Tibetan Service) noted that a team comprising five monks of Lungngon monastery and six officials representing the security of the provinces of Qinghai, the work service at the United Front and the Office of Religion arrived in Vietnam on April 5 to collect the Trulkus organization. With the exception of the five monks, officials held a meeting at the Chinese diplomatic mission in Vietnam. On April 8, the monks were invited from Vietnam.

The story continues below this announcement

Despite previous insurance, they could not see the body, although the monks were invited to sign a document indicating that Tulku had died.

ICTs have observed: since June 2024, he had been the victim of an intense harassment for not having organized a reception developed at Panchen Lama, on the occasion of China, Gyaltsen Norbu, during his visit to Golog, according to information collected from local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by local Tibetans by Tibet timeA media based in India.

An article in VietnameseA media, gives more details: March 25, 2025, he [the Rinpoche] was arrested in a residence in Ho Chi Minh Ville in an operation which would be coordinated between the Vietnamese police and the Chinese agents. He died a few days later. The circumstances surrounding his death were not clarified. State media did not mention the incident. A group of five monks from the Lung-Ngon monastery and six officials representing the security agency arrived in Vietnam on April 5 to bring Tulku [Trulku] Body back in Tibet. However, it is not yet clear if these people have been able to access or receive the body. The reason is that, during a meeting at the Chinese embassy in Vietnam, Tibetan monks were denied authorization to participate in the body management process. His body is currently being conservation at the International Hospital of Vinmec Central Park and is closely monitored by the security forces.

The story continues below this announcement

The article added that Mr. Tulku was accused by the Chinese government of being disobedient and unfair towards the government's religious line. The Panchen Lama's question is also one of the most sensitive questions of the relationship between China and Tibet.

Norbu gyaltsen and a rebellious lama

The 11th Panchen Lama recognized by the Dalai Lama in 1995 has since remained under house arrest (in fact, we know nothing about his fate); Thanks to a far -fetched golden urn test, Beijing named Gyaltsen Norbu as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama.

Surprisingly, the Chinese test consisted in having three or four names inserted in capsules, fallen into an urn, with a friendly hand of Lamas choosing one of the capsules (in this case, the norbus gyaltsen capsule would have been longer to facilitate the work of the lama chosen by the part).

Hungkar Rinpoche seems to have exceeded the Communist Party by refusing Kowtow to Norbu gyaltsen when the latter had to visit his monastery.

The story continues below this announcement

ICTs give training: the Panchen Lama Chinese has experienced an unusually extended stay in Tibet in recent years, visiting various regions on the tours organized by the government to strengthen its profile and gain legitimacy among Tibetan followers. In certain distant fields, the authorities would have paid money to each person who attended their meetings complying with official directives.

As Norbu Gyaltsen was to visit the Golok region: the Chinese authorities had asked local monasteries and Tibetans to attend meetings and receive religious sermons from Norbu gyaltsen.

It is said that the Lama did not fully comply with these orders, which led to harassment intensified by Chinese officials.

The succession of Dalai Lama

The node of the question is not a community of a shared future, as preached by Xi Jinping, but which will control the next Dalai Lama.

Beijing has been extremely nervous since the current Dalai Lama said he was born in the free world. The Chinese Communist Party is not ready to face an Indian Dalai Lama. Already, as in the case of Hungkar Rinpoche, the party has difficulty imposing its own panchen Lama, and many Tibetans refuse to play the Beijing game and recognize Norbu gyaltsen as the real Panchen Lama.

The story continues below this announcement

There is an old Chinese idiom: kill the chicken to frighten the monkey.

It means doing an example of someone to warn others.

This is exactly what was done by the disappearance of the Rinpoche.

The idiom may refer to an old folk tale: a street artist has won a lot of money with his dancing monkey. One day, when the monkey refused to dance, the artist killed a living chicken in front of the monkey, then the monkey took over the dance.

A typical norbu gyaltsen visit

Take the example of July 22, 2022. China Tibet network announced that Norbu gyaltsen visited a village on the Indian border: Panchen: the border guard is a great cause, was the title of the article.

The name of the village given by the article is Lowa, although the newly built village is actually Longju, located on the border of the Arunachal Pradesh and Tibet, and was the site of the first bloody confrontation between India and China in August 1959.

The story continues below this announcement

The article added that the new village lying quietly at the foot of the Himalayas has become alive with a strong smell of mulberry smoke in the air; The masses of believers welcomed it, bowed and prayed. The article admitted that the new village of Lowa was part of the relocation program and that the new inhabitants arrived on January 15, 2021.

During his visit, Gyaltsen Norbu asked how many children have you? Where do children go to school? Where do teachers come from? He met two household members to talk to the masses of relocated households to understand their life situation after resettlement.

The visit was a pure propaganda to show that Longju belongs to China and that the Tibetans have the freedom to practice their religion, but where are stupas, gompas, prayer flags and prayer mills in these new villages?

At the same time, the Dalai Lama visited the Ladakh. For the Dalai Lama, there was a 10 km program in Leh; Longju, barely 20 people represented the “masses”. This is why China must kill a few chickens to warn the monkeys (the Tibetans believe that they descend from a first monkey who had an affair with the goddess Tara) that, in the future, they better accept the lamas selected by the Communist Party.

A new white paper

A few weeks ago, a new white paper was published by Beijing on human rights in Tibet: it is a common human aspiration for each individual to fully enjoy his human rights. It is also the objective of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, including those of the Xizang [Tibet] Autonomous region, says the publication.

He continues: today, Xizang enjoys political stability, ethnic unity, economic development, social harmony and friendship among different religions. Its environment is solid and its inhabitants are content with their work and their daily life. This progress represents a remarkable realization in the protection of human rights on the snowy set.

But Tibetans cannot even use Tibet as the name of their country. Now they have to say Xizang.

The writer is distinguished Fellow, Center of Excellence for Himalayan Studies, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (Delhi). The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.