President Erdogan receives a new briefing on the Istanbul canal project for a long time





The administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has advanced planning for the Istanbul canal, a massive navigable track that would connect the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea. The move indicates a renewed commitment to one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in Trkiye. The project, announced for the first time by Erdogan in 2011 as his “biggest dream” and nicknamed the “Crazy Project”, returned to the spotlight with the start of the development of housing of 24,000 units by the public housing authority of Trkiye, Toki, along the proposed road to the canal. According to a report from the newspaper Nefes, Erdogan received a detailed briefing on February 27, 2025, during a visit to the construction site of the Basaksehir-Nakkaspe motorway. The presentation, presented by Yalcin Eyigun, director general of investments in infrastructure at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, described construction times, financing mechanisms and environmental considerations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects the construction site of the Sazlidere bridge, which is part of the project of Istanbul Canal, accompanied by ministers Murat Kurum (L) and Abdulkadir Uraloglu (R), in Istanbul on February 27, 2025. (IHA photo) The Minister of Transport Abdulkadir Uraloglu and urbanization and the Minister of Climate Change Murat Kurum attended the meeting, highlighting the entirely governmental approach to the project. The Istanbul canal should cost $ 15 billion in 5 years of construction The construction of the canal should take five years at an estimated cost of $ 15 billion (570 billion). The managers plan to implement the project via a public-private partnership model, funding from the private sector. According to the plans presented, the navigable track will measure 360 ​​meters wide and 21 meters deep. Six bridges covering the canal will add approximately $ 1.4 billion (53.2 billion) to the overall budget. A simplified map shows the planned route of the Istanbul Canal, extending from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea on the European side of Istanbul, accessible on April 13, 2025. (Map via wikipedia.org) The project plans to create two new colonies on the opposite banks of the canal, housing 100,000 residents on one side and 65,000 on the other. Development will also include two logistics centers, a technological center and an exhibition area. The material searched during construction will be used to create a new landfill along the Côte de la Mer Noire, where a new port will also be built. The ministry has marked the area where land, rail, air and sea transport networks will converge as “Istanbul valley”. The Istanbul Canal represents one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives in Trkiye in recent history. The project officially started in June 2021 with the inauguration ceremony of the Sazldere bridge, the first of the six stations planned. According to government representatives, the canal aims to reduce maritime traffic across the Bosphorus, ensure safer navigation and strengthen Trkiye's position in world trade. Once finished, it will last approximately 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) long, with a minimum base width of 275 meters. While development takes place, legal challenges remain. The Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul has filed prosecution against zoning plans, arguing that the designated construction zones encroach on agricultural land, forests and water basins, potentially threatening the ecological balance of the region.

