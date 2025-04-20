



Sensitive material. This image can offend or disturb people attending “migrant protection, Protect the Planet” demonstrations in New York on April 19, 2025.

Caitlin OCHS | Reuters

Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration descended from the streets of large and small communities on Saturday through the United States, triggering what they consider threats to the democratic ideals of the nation.

The disparate events were rallies in the city center of Manhattan and in front of the White House to a demonstration during a commemoration of the Massachusetts marking the American revolutionary war 250 years ago.

Thomas Bassford led his home at three o'clock in Maine to attend the reconstruction of Lexington and Concordand's blows “The shot heard” around the world “on April 19, 1775, which announced the start of the war of the nation for the independence of Great Britain.

The 80 -year -old retirement mason said he thought that the Americans today were attacked by their own government and had to defend themselves.

“This is a very perilous period in America for freedom,” he said, while he is fighting for the first time on the war for independence with his partner, his daughter and his two grandsons. “I wanted boys to discover the origins of this country and sometimes we have to fight for freedom.”

Elsewhere, demonstrations have been planned outside of Tesla car dealerships against billionaire Trump Elon Musk and his role in the reduction of the federal government while others have organized more community service events, such as food collections, lessons and volunteering in local shelters.

The demonstrations come only two weeks after the protest of similarity at the scale of similarity, the Trump administration attracted thousands of people to the streets across the country.

The organizers say that they protest against what they consider as Trump's civil rights and constitutional violations, including efforts for dozens of immigrants and the federal government scale by making thousands of government workers and obtaining entire agencies.

Certain events have relied on the spirit of the American revolutionary war, calling for “no kings” and resistance to tyranny.

George Bryant, a Boston resident, was one of those who have proven to be in Concord. He said he feared Trump to claim a “police state” in America when he was holding a sign saying: “Trump's fascist diet must go now!”

“He defies the courts. He takes away students. He bans checks and balances,” said Bryant. “It's fascism.”

In Washington, Bob Faspek said that he was released at the Blanche house rally by concern about threats against the rights of the regular procedure protected by the Constitution, as well as on Social Security and other federal programs on the net of security.

The Trump administration, among others, moved the field offices of the Toshutter Social Security Administration, has reduced the financing of government health programs and back protections for transgender people.

“I cannot sit yet knowing that if I do nothing and that everyone does nothing to change this, that the world we leave collectively for small children, for our neighbors is simply not the one I would like to live,” said the 76 -year -old federal employee of Springfield, in Virginia.

And in Manhattan, the demonstrators rallied against the continuous deportations of immigrants from the New York public library stages.

“No fear, no hatred, no ice in our state,” they sang the rat-tat of drums, referring to American immigration and the application of customs.

Melinda Charles, of Connecticut, said that she was most worried about what she considered as the “implementation of the executive” of Trump, citing his clashes with the federal courts at the University of Harvard and other elite colleges which he considers too liberal.

“We are supposed to have three equal branches of government and that the executive branch becomes so strong, I mean, it is simply incredible,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/19/trump-protests-rallies-new-york-washington.html

