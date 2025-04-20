Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have reached a tax on commercial negotiations. The American president refuses discussions through delegates





Donald Trump I XI Jinping. Foto: Susan Walsh / AP / Profimedia

President Donald Trump says he is expecting an agreement on the prices imposed on China in the next three or four plains. This seems less and less likely to note the publication Politico. Trump insists on enduring direct discussions, ahead, with Chinese chief Xi Jinping. This blocked other diplomatic efforts that wanted to stop the climbing of the trade war among the two world powers. The Republican President does not want to authorize the Delegates of the White House to chat with Chinese Beijing officials, according to some senior officials from the United States Department of State, quoted by Politico. The Senate did not confirm any ambassador to China, Trump did not name anyone to carry out negotiations with Beijing, and the White House does not take action at the Chinese Embassy to start the discussions. The ball is in the field of China The absence of an opening by Donald Trump blocked communication between the two. Informal channels do not work, because President Trump does not want it, said former director of the National Security Council, responsible for recovery with China, Taiwan and Mongolia, Ryan Hass. Trump wants to negotiate directly with President XI, just as he did with Putin Putin. I do not believe in what interests and transmits the point of view through the intermediaries, he added. President Trump clearly said the ball was in China, said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. Although the Republican leader has extinguished the opening of a meeting with XI, the Chinese chief rejects this initiative. Instead, XI focused on consolidating folds with Southeast Asia, in opposition to the prices imposed by the United States. Beijing is probably reluctant to accept Trump's discussion request, because the Chinese chief could lose advantage, especially if the meeting turns into a media program, writes Politico. The Chinese Dimplomia will never allow their president to be put in a position in which they are surprised or humiliated, said Hass. Instead, the Chinese government wants a contact person from the American administration who can start discussions for the annoyance of the tariff war, said Bloomberg on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Beijing called Li Chengang, former assistant trade minister, to the new representative of Chinese international advertising. A plane, victim of the tariff war A Boeing plane intended to use by a Chinese airline landed on Sunday to the manufacturer of the American airline, victim of the tariffs of the customs war launched by President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The plane, which made supplies to Guam and Hawaii upon return of 8,000 km, was one of the many 737 max planes awaiting Boeing Center in Zousehan for end work and delivery to a Chinese carrier. It is not clear which of the PRIs made the decision to return to the United States. This month, Trump increased the basic prices of imports from China to 145%. As reprisals, China imposed a rate of 125% for American products.

